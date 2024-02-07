PHOENIX — A flood watch warning is in effect for the Valley until Wednesday night, officials said.

Showers started pushing themselves into the western parts of the Phoenix metro at around 8 p.m., the National Weather Service announced on Tuesday evening.

The rains will slowly move eastward over the night. Thunder may rumble over Phoenix throughout the evening.

8:00 PM 📡: Showers are starting to push their way into the western parts of the Phoenix metro. These will continue to slowly push east over the next several hours. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder through the remainder of the evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/BoGijBoyen — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 7, 2024

NWS Phoenix said excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams or urban areas with poor drainage. Multiple areas are currently on flood watch through 11 p.m. Wednesday, including not only Maricopa County but also Gila and Pinal counties.

Salome Highway in western Maricopa County closed north of Interstate 10 because of flooding on the highway, the Maricopa County of Transportation announced.

The rain is expected to impact the WM Phoenix Open, which starts Thursday.

Phoenix has gotten an average of 0.05 inches of rain as of Tuesday evening, NWS said.

The storm is slowly moving east along the Interstate 10, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced at 8:37 p.m.

Flood watch in metro Phoenix, winter storm in north Arizona

Potential flooding was also a concern for officials at the Tonto National Forest, who issued a closure for multiple roads in order to protect the public from potential flooding:

ATTENTION: A closure has been issued this evening for Forest Road 413 at Camp Creek Wash, Needle Rock Day Use Area and Non-Motorized Beach, and Box Bar Shoreline Area on the Cave Creek Ranger District for the protection of public health and safety due to potential flooding. pic.twitter.com/O6aKOOPz47 — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) February 7, 2024

Additionally, a large winter storm has been making its way through northern Arizona, including Flagstaff.

Rain and snow moving across central and Northern Arizona slowed traffic Tuesday evening. Delays are expected to continue into the night.

A line of thunderstorms also through southwestern Yavapai County, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to delay travel until the storm passes.

At 643 PM, rain and snow continues to move over the area from Payson north and east. A line of thunderstorms is moving through southwestern Yavapai County and may reach Prescott by 800 PM. #azwx pic.twitter.com/x6RwI6Dm5b — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 7, 2024

The winter storm has even impacted one of Arizona’s most iconic natural wonders. Two roads near the Grand Canyon have also been closed, according to an announcement the park service put out at around 7 p.m. The winter storm closed down these two areas:

– Desert View Drive (Stare Route 64) between Grand Canyon Village and the park’s East Entrance at Desert View.

– Hermit Road, west of the Grand Canyon Village.

WINTER STORM – ROAD CLOSURES – Tues. Feb. 6, 2024 – 7 pm. Desert View Drive (SR 64) between Grand Canyon Village and the park’s East Entrance at Desert View has been closed because of a major winter storm. Hermit Road, west of the Village, has also been closed. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/XaTI8sFXpH — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) February 7, 2024

