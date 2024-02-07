Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Flood watch issued for metro Phoenix as heavy rain drenches Valley

Feb 6, 2024, 8:57 PM | Updated: 9:54 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A flood watch warning is in effect for the Valley until Wednesday night, officials said.

Showers started pushing themselves into the western parts of the Phoenix metro at around 8 p.m., the National Weather Service announced on Tuesday evening.

The rains will slowly move eastward over the night. Thunder may rumble over Phoenix throughout the evening.

NWS Phoenix said excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams or urban areas with poor drainage. Multiple areas are currently on flood watch through 11 p.m. Wednesday, including not only Maricopa County but also Gila and Pinal counties.

Salome Highway in western Maricopa County closed north of Interstate 10 because of flooding on the highway, the Maricopa County of Transportation announced.

The rain is expected to impact the WM Phoenix Open, which starts Thursday.

Phoenix has gotten an average of 0.05 inches of rain as of Tuesday evening, NWS said.

The storm is slowly moving east along the Interstate 10, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced at 8:37 p.m.

Flood watch in metro Phoenix, winter storm in north Arizona

Potential flooding was also a concern for officials at the Tonto National Forest, who issued a closure for multiple roads in order to protect the public from potential flooding:

Additionally, a large winter storm has been making its way through northern Arizona, including Flagstaff.

Rain and snow moving across central and Northern Arizona slowed traffic Tuesday evening. Delays are expected to continue into the night.

A line of thunderstorms also through southwestern Yavapai County, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to delay travel until the storm passes.

The winter storm has even impacted one of Arizona’s most iconic natural wonders. Two roads near the Grand Canyon have also been closed, according to an announcement the park service put out at around 7 p.m. The winter storm closed down these two areas:

– Desert View Drive (Stare Route 64) between Grand Canyon Village and the park’s East Entrance at Desert View.
– Hermit Road, west of the Grand Canyon Village.

Flood watch issued for metro Phoenix as heavy rain drenches Valley