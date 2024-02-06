PHOENIX — Valley families can apply to the 2024 Pool Fence Safety Program to receive a free fence for their backyard pools, officials said.

The free fences will be available until March 24, according to a Monday announcement from Child Crisis Arizona, Salt River Project (SRP) and 493 Firefighter Foundation.

Child Crisis Arizona Senior Program Director Caitlin Sageng said pools can be dangerous for young children. That’s why the three organizations partnered to support parents and caregivers who can’t afford safe pool barriers.

“Drowning is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old,” Sageng said in a statement. “(It) remains among the top five causes of death for children ages five to nine years old.”

How to apply for the 2024 Pool Fence Safety Program

Last year, this program awarded 16 new pool fences for families in Maricopa County, Sageng said.

Maricopa County residences with young children to take care of can apply on Child Crisis Arizona’s website. They have to meet these criteria, though:

– Family must live in Maricopa County.

– Family must have a child aged 6 or under living in the house.

– The owner of the home must be a resident; no renters.

This program serves families in need. Applicants must show they use food stamps, Medicaid, WIC, energy assistance of unemployment. Without those, applicants can also show their most recent tax returns to verify income eligibility.

The total sponsorship for the program is $25,000, which SRP funds.

Rori Minor, a community engagement strategies with SRP, said this yearly program is critically important.

“SRP is deeply committed to improving water safety for the children and families of our community,” Minor said. “Through our partnership with Child Crisis and others, we work to educate families and provide quality resources to help keep children safe and comfortable around water.”

