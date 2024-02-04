PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly shooting on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the area of 40th Avenue and Hadley Street around 5:35 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting. When Phoenix Police officers arrived, they found an adult male, later identified as 32-year-old Jose Angel Ruiz Leyva, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where he did not survive.

Detectives assumed the investigation. Surveillance footage near the scene showed a vehicle that authorities believe to be involved in the incident leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.