ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police seek tips related to car connected to shooting

Feb 4, 2024, 8:39 AM

Phoenix Police are seeking information about a vehicle that could be tied to a shooting in Phoenix ...

Phoenix Police are seeking information about a vehicle that could be tied to a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (Phoenix Police photo)

(Phoenix Police photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly shooting on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the area of 40th Avenue and Hadley Street around 5:35 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting. When Phoenix Police officers arrived, they found an adult male, later identified as 32-year-old Jose Angel Ruiz Leyva, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where he did not survive.

Detectives assumed the investigation. Surveillance footage near the scene showed a vehicle that authorities believe to be involved in the incident leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

