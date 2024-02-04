Close
ARIZONA NEWS

In a move to save water, Phoenix offers financial grass co​nversion incentives to non-residential customers

Feb 4, 2024, 7:15 AM

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — ​The City of Phoenix’s water services department is launching new financial incentives to help non-residential customers save water and money.

The plans revolve around the removal of non-functional grass and conversion to desert landscaping.

“Phoenix is committed to leading the way in water conservation,” Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release. “This new incentive program is yet another significant step we’re taking towards realizing our vision of a more resilient city.”

Opting for desert landscaping is one of the more effective tactics customers can do to save water, according to the release.

By converting to desert plants, customers can save as much as 55 gallons of water per square foot of grass per year.

“By encouraging non-residential customers to replace non-functional grass with desert landscaping, we will not only be able to conserve vital water resources, but also create an environmentally conscious urban environment for future generations to enjoy,” Gallego said.

Non-residential customers can receive $2 per square foot of grass removed, up to $250,000 per site, by converting to low water use, desert-adapted landscapes. A minimum of 1,000 square feet of grass must be removed to qualify for the incentive.

The removed grass area must be replaced with a minimum of 50% live plant coverage at maturity per City of Phoenix Planning & Development (PDD) requirements.

The program is open to non-residential customers that are participants of a City of Phoenix Business Water Consultation or an HOA Water Efficiency Check-Up with Phoenix Water Services staff.

Non-residential customers can begin the application process online. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis while funding lasts.

Applications must be for a non-residential property (commercial, industrial, or institutional). Some possible properties include, but are not limited to, multifamily residences, commercial properties, industrial sites and schools.

