ARIZONA NEWS

Man killed after vehicle crashes into wall at north Phoenix parking lot

Feb 3, 2024, 2:00 PM

(File photo by Samantha Laurey/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash in a north Phoenix parking lot early Saturday.

Officers responded to an area near 29th Street and Bell Road around 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle had struck a wall of a nearby apartment complex.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Kelvin Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Perez did not have any visible injuries and the cause of his death has yet to be determined.

No other details were immediately released.

