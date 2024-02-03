Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating death of senior citizen inside north Phoenix home

Feb 3, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

File photo of police tape and a Phoenix police cruiser....

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a senior citizen found inside a home in north Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence near 28th Street and Greenway Road around 1:40 p.m. after a caller reported they had found a family member dead in the home.

When police arrived they found the victim with obvious signs of trauma and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 62-year-old Thomas Ogden.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip.

Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

