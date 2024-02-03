PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a senior citizen found inside a home in north Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence near 28th Street and Greenway Road around 1:40 p.m. after a caller reported they had found a family member dead in the home.

When police arrived they found the victim with obvious signs of trauma and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 62-year-old Thomas Ogden.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip.

Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

