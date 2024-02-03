December 2022 parking lot assault: Gilbert police need help...

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department asked the public Friday to help identify a suspect who may be involved in December 2022 parking lot assault.

Gilbert police have already arrested three suspects while investigating this case: Kyler Renner, 18, Gage Garrison, 19, and a 17-year-old whose name was not made public due to his status as a minor.

The attack in question took place on Dec. 3, 2022, in a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue in downtown Gilbert, police said.

Name of December 2022 parking lot assault suspect unknown

Gilbert PD’s public request for help came with two photos showing the suspect.

Police also released two photos to the public on Friday while asking for help identifying the second person shown in screenshots of a video taken of the assault.

Gilbert PD released screenshots taken from a video of the assault while requesting the public’s help on Friday.

Anyone who has any information on the suspect should call Gilbert PD directly at 480-503-6500. The case number is #22-140033.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

