PHOENIX — Diners in Phoenix will soon have a chance to win a free trip to Japan — as long as they post about their scallops and sake on social media.

The opportunity to win a free vacation comes from a food event called Taste of Japan, which is hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles.

This year’s Specialty Seafood & Sake Series will last from Feb. 16 to March 1, according to a Friday announcement from JETRO.

Ten Phoenix restaurants are taking part in the event, which will serve limited-time dishes that showcase scallops from Hokkaido, Japan. Each of the participating restaurants will offer a sake pairing alongside their scallop dishes.

Diners who want to win round-trip airfare to Japan must write #SupportSake in their social media posts and tag @supportsake. Posts in photo, video and reel formats are all eligible for the prize.

However, stories aren’t eligible because posts made in this format disappear after 24 hours, according to JETRO.

The announcement said there are other prizes on the line, but JETRO didn’t provide any details.

Which restaurants are taking part in the Specialty Seafood & Sake Series?

Arizonans who want to win a free trip can visit the following restaurants, which are all taking part in the Taste of Japan event:

– Kaizen Phoenix at 515 East Grant St. in Phoenix.

– Kuka Sushi and Izakaya at 1221 E Apache Blvd. Suite 103 in Tempe.

– Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant at 2501 W. Warner Rd. in Chandler.

– Mikado Sushi at 3125 S Alma School Rd. #3b in Chandler.

– Kay Sushi at 10115 E Bell Rd. Unit 111 in Scottsdale.

– Sushi Crush at 6501 E Greenway Rd. Suite 123 in Scottsdale.

– Sake Haus at 214 E Roosevelt St. in Phoenix.

– Hana Japanese Eatery at 5524 N 7th Ave. in Phoenix.

– Roka Akor at 7299 N Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale.

– Umami BBQ Sushi at 7000 E Mayo Blvd. #1090 in Phoenix.

Each of these restaurants will put a “unique spin” on the Hokkaido scallop, JETRO’s announcement said. For example, Kuka Sushi and Izayaka will serve raw scallops with basil olive oil, pink salt and yuzi sherbet. On the other hand, Hana Japanese Eatery will dust its scallops with potato starch and soy vinegar vegetables and nori.

