Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

10 metro Phoenix restaurants to offer diners a chance to win a free trip to Japan

Feb 2, 2024, 4:00 PM

Specialty Seafood & Sake Series...

To win a free trip to Japan, visit one of 10 participating Phoenix restaurants and make a social media post about the experience. (Photo by Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Diners in Phoenix will soon have a chance to win a free trip to Japan — as long as they post about their scallops and sake on social media.

The opportunity to win a free vacation comes from a food event called Taste of Japan, which is hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles.

This year’s Specialty Seafood & Sake Series will last from Feb. 16 to March 1, according to a Friday announcement from JETRO.

Ten Phoenix restaurants are taking part in the event, which will serve limited-time dishes that showcase scallops from Hokkaido, Japan. Each of the participating restaurants will offer a sake pairing alongside their scallop dishes.

Diners who want to win round-trip airfare to Japan must write #SupportSake in their social media posts and tag @supportsake. Posts in photo, video and reel formats are all eligible for the prize.

However, stories aren’t eligible because posts made in this format disappear after 24 hours, according to JETRO.

The announcement said there are other prizes on the line, but JETRO didn’t provide any details.

Which restaurants are taking part in the Specialty Seafood & Sake Series?

Arizonans who want to win a free trip can visit the following restaurants, which are all taking part in the Taste of Japan event:

RELATED STORIES

– Kaizen Phoenix at 515 East Grant St. in Phoenix.
– Kuka Sushi and Izakaya at 1221 E Apache Blvd. Suite 103 in Tempe.
– Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant at 2501 W. Warner Rd. in Chandler.
– Mikado Sushi at 3125 S Alma School Rd. #3b in Chandler.
– Kay Sushi at 10115 E Bell Rd. Unit 111 in Scottsdale.
– Sushi Crush at 6501 E Greenway Rd. Suite 123 in Scottsdale.
– Sake Haus at 214 E Roosevelt St. in Phoenix.
– Hana Japanese Eatery at 5524 N 7th Ave. in Phoenix.
– Roka Akor at 7299 N Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale.
– Umami BBQ Sushi at 7000 E Mayo Blvd. #1090 in Phoenix.

Each of these restaurants will put a “unique spin” on the Hokkaido scallop, JETRO’s announcement said. For example, Kuka Sushi and Izayaka will serve raw scallops with basil olive oil, pink salt and yuzi sherbet. On the other hand, Hana Japanese Eatery will dust its scallops with potato starch and soy vinegar vegetables and nori.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

December 2022 parking lot assault: Gilbert police need help...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert PD asks public to help identify suspect from December 2022 parking lot assault

Gilbert police asked the public to identify a suspect involved in a December 2022 parking garage assault on Friday.

2 hours ago

Deadly DUI wrong-way crash: Peoria man accused of murder...

Serena O'Sullivan

Peoria man indicted on murder charge for deadly DUI wrong-way crash

A grand jury in Pinal County indicted a Peoria man for his role in a deadly DUI wrong-way crash in Apache Junction, officials said Friday.

4 hours ago

stock image of somebody looking at a tax form that has "scam" written across it, next to a calculat...

Kevin Stone

Scottsdale man who hired Eagles with fraud proceeds sentenced to 8 years in prison

A Scottsdale man who hired the Eagles for a private show with money he scammed through an investment fraud scheme was sentenced to eight years in prison.

5 hours ago

OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $8M in settlement with marketing firm accused of fueling US opioid epidemic

Arizona's portion of a international marketing firm's multimillion-dollar settlement over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis is about $8 million.

7 hours ago

Split image with a mugshot of crime spree suspect Thomas Zavala on the left and a file photo of a M...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after Mesa manhunt allegedly stole guns and golf cart, robbed bakery

The man arrested in Mesa after a manhunt Thursday allegedly had gone on a crime spree while under the influence of drugs.

8 hours ago

Storm passes into northeastern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Overnight winter storm brings widespread rain across the Valley

A winter storm passed through the Valley overnight, bringing widespread rain across the majority of the region.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

10 metro Phoenix restaurants to offer diners a chance to win a free trip to Japan