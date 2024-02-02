Deadly DUI wrong-way crash: Peoria man accused of murder...

PHOENIX — A grand jury indicted a Peoria man for his role in a deadly DUI wrong-way crash in Apache Junction, officials said Friday.

Adam Parker, 37, caused the crash on Jan. 20, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office (PCAO) announced.

The crash killed a mother and injured her 7-year-old daughter, officials said.

Where was the deadly DUI wrong-way crash?

The crash Parker caused took place on the eastbound lanes of the US 60 near Mountain View Road, PCAO said.

Parker drove his F150 truck westbound on the highway’s eastbound lanes, officials said. He allegedly had a BAC of over 0.23, which is nearly three times over the legal limit.

Parker crashed into an SUV 28-year-old Elizabeth McAloon was driving, PCAO said. McAloon died from her injuries, officials said.

Peoria man indicted for alleged role fatal Apache Junction crash

A grand jury indicted Parker on second-degree murder and aggravated assault, PCAO said.

County Attorney Kent Wolkmer called the crash a tragedy.

“This incident shows a tragic and real-life consequence of driving impaired,” Kent said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and especially the young child who is now without her mother.”

