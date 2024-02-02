Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria man indicted on murder charge for deadly DUI wrong-way crash

Feb 2, 2024, 3:00 PM

Deadly DUI wrong-way crash: Peoria man accused of murder...

Adam Parker, left, is accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash in Apache Junction while driving under the influence, officials said. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office Photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A grand jury indicted a Peoria man for his role in a deadly DUI wrong-way crash in Apache Junction, officials said Friday.

Adam Parker, 37, caused the crash on Jan. 20, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office (PCAO) announced.

The crash killed a mother and injured her 7-year-old daughter, officials said.

Where was the deadly DUI wrong-way crash?

The crash Parker caused took place on the eastbound lanes of the US 60 near Mountain View Road, PCAO said.

Parker drove his F150 truck westbound on the highway’s eastbound lanes, officials said. He allegedly had a BAC of over 0.23, which is nearly three times over the legal limit.

Parker crashed into an SUV 28-year-old Elizabeth McAloon was driving, PCAO said. McAloon died from her injuries, officials said.

Peoria man indicted for alleged role fatal Apache Junction crash

A grand jury indicted Parker on second-degree murder and aggravated assault, PCAO said.

County Attorney Kent Wolkmer called the crash a tragedy.

RELATED STORIES

“This incident shows a tragic and real-life consequence of driving impaired,” Kent said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and especially the young child who is now without her mother.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

stock image of somebody looking at a tax form that has "scam" written across it, next to a calculat...

Kevin Stone

Scottsdale man who hired Eagles with fraud proceeds sentenced to 8 years in prison

A Scottsdale man who hired the Eagles for a private show with money he scammed through an investment fraud scheme was sentenced to eight years in prison.

2 hours ago

OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $8M in settlement with marketing firm accused of fueling US opioid epidemic

Arizona's portion of a international marketing firm's multimillion-dollar settlement over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis is about $8 million.

4 hours ago

Split image with a mugshot of crime spree suspect Thomas Zavala on the left and a file photo of a M...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after Mesa manhunt allegedly stole guns and golf cart, robbed bakery

The man arrested in Mesa after a manhunt Thursday allegedly had gone on a crime spree while under the influence of drugs.

5 hours ago

Storm passes into northeastern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Overnight winter storm brings widespread rain across the Valley

A winter storm passed through the Valley overnight, bringing widespread rain across the majority of the region.

5 hours ago

A red emergency sign outside a hospital entrance...

KTAR.com

Man dies at hospital after crashing into cement irrigation outlet in Phoenix

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in central Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

7 hours ago

A view of construction on Interstate 10 near State Route 143...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 restricted this weekend for work on Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Traffic will be restricted on Interstate 10 along the Broadway Curve this weekend, but there aren't any full closures planned for Valley freeways.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Peoria man indicted on murder charge for deadly DUI wrong-way crash