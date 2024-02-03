Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Legislation aims to ensure affordable prescription medications for Arizonans

Feb 3, 2024, 6:30 AM

Woman with medications and Hobbs making an announcement...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs in the state. (X Photo/@GovernorHobbs and AP File Photo)

(X Photo/@GovernorHobbs and AP File Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs recently unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs in the state.

Hobbs, along with state Sen. Eva Burch, a fellow Democrat, promoted a proposal that addresses drug costs, SB1533, at Melrose Pharmacy in Phoenix on Wednesday.

“With little to no guardrails, transparency or accountability, vulnerable Arizonans are being exploited by pharmacy benefit managers, middlemen in our health care system, making profits at the expense of everyday Arizonans,” Hobbs said at the event. “We need to bring it to an end.”

What is Hobbs’ plan to combat rising prescription drug costs?

Burch said the bill would do three things to put money back into the pockets of Arizonans.

RELATED STORIES

She said it would mandate pharmacy benefit managers to secure approval from the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (DIFI) before increasing prescription drug prices above inflation and prohibit spread pricing, preventing excessive charges on insurers.

It also would establish the Prescription Drug Affordability Division at DIFI to enforce and explore innovative cost-saving measures for medications in Arizona.

“It doesn’t matter what your political party or your socioeconomic status is,” Burch said. “You deserve to live with dignity, and you deserve to have access to affordable prescription medications.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rendering of the SkyTime Rope Course at Pecan Lake Entertainment in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Pecan Lake Entertainment brings wide range of attractions to Queen Creek

Pecan Lake Entertainment, a new family-friendly entertainment destination, is now open in the southeast Valley.

35 minutes ago

Dick's House of Sport is planned for Arizona in 2025. The above image shows what the retail center ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring experiential concept store in Arizona

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. is planning to debut its budding national store concept — called Dick's House of Sport — in Arizona in 2025.

3 hours ago

An open house for a new Chandler Fire station will be held Feb. 3, 2024. (Chandler Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Chandler Fire Department announces open house for new station

The Chandler Fire Department is extending an invitation to the public for a free open house at the recently completed Fire Station No. 2.

12 hours ago

December 2022 parking lot assault: Gilbert police need help...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert PD asks public to help identify suspect from December 2022 parking lot assault

Gilbert police asked the public to identify a suspect involved in a December 2022 parking garage assault on Friday.

15 hours ago

Specialty Seafood & Sake Series...

Serena O'Sullivan

10 metro Phoenix restaurants to offer diners a chance to win a free trip to Japan

This year's Specialty Seafood & Sake Series, which lasts from Feb. 16 to March 1, will offer Phoenicians a chance to win a free trip to Japan.

16 hours ago

Deadly DUI wrong-way crash: Peoria man accused of murder...

Serena O'Sullivan

Peoria man indicted on murder charge for deadly DUI wrong-way crash

A grand jury in Pinal County indicted a Peoria man for his role in a deadly DUI wrong-way crash in Apache Junction, officials said Friday.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Legislation aims to ensure affordable prescription medications for Arizonans