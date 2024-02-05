Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Westin Tempe hotel faces foreclosure sale less than 3 years after opening

Feb 5, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Westin Tempe opened during the summer of 2021. (Photo provided by Westin Tempe)...

The Westin Tempe opened during the summer of 2021. (Photo provided by Westin Tempe)

(Photo provided by Westin Tempe)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The Westin Tempe faces a potential foreclosure sale after failing to make its loan payments.

The lender for the 290-room hotel near Seventh Street and Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe filed a notice of trustee sale earlier this week, according Maricopa County records. Such notices inform borrowers and property owners they are facing a potential foreclosure and auction sale.

The notice said that the 18-story hotel, which opened in 2021, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on April 24 at the Arizona Superior Court building in downtown Phoenix.

The construction loan for the Westin Tempe was issued in 2019 by Dallas-based Hall Structured Finance to an entity connected to Las Vegas-based CAI Investments LLC for $86.5 million. Hall’s president, Mike Jaynes, said at the time that the Tempe hotel’s “premier location in this market” and Westin and Marriott’s loyalty program made the project “a great fit for our loan program.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Signage outside Arizona State Prison-Complex Lewis....

Associated Press

Buckeye prison unit locks down after 9 inmates injured in a fight

A unit at an Arizona prison was on lockdown Sunday after nine inmates were injured in a fight, authorities said.

8 minutes ago

Pecan, left, and Cherry, a pair of Border Terriers who were housed at the Arizona Humane Society be...

KTAR.com

Pair of pooches adopted from Arizona Humane Society in Puppy Bowl XX

A pair of puppies who used to call the Arizona Human Society home will be competing in this year's Puppy Bowl XX.

3 hours ago

(Facebook Photo)...

Associated Press

Skydiver dies southeast of Phoenix, 2nd fatal incident involving skydiving in Eloy in less than a month

Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old skydiver in Eloy, the area's second deadly skydiving incident in last month.

3 hours ago

Developing skin cancer during the winter big risk for Arizonans...

KTAR.com

Arizonans need to protect their skin from UV rays during winter, Valley doctor says

One Valley doctor wants to correct common misconceptions Arizonans have that can make them vulnerable to skin cancer during the winter.

3 hours ago

(KTAR photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 2-4

From grand openings to more extreme weather, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

11 hours ago

In this image provided the Ministry of Defence, an RAF Typhoon FRG4 aircraft prepares to take off t...

Associated Press

US warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks

United States warned Iran and the militias it arms that it will conduct more attacks if American forces continue to be targeted.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Westin Tempe hotel faces foreclosure sale less than 3 years after opening