Overnight winter storm brings widespread rain across the Valley

PHOENIX — A winter storm passed through the Valley overnight, bringing widespread rain across the majority of the region by Friday morning.

Rainfall totals varied across the Phoenix area, with many cites recording between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction got the heaviest rainfall, with gauges recording between an inch to an inch and a half.

Storm total rainfall varied across the Greater Phoenix Area, with widespread accumulations of between ~0.25-0.75", and amounts exceeding 1" in locations to the east such as Fountain Hills and Apache Junction. Yuma even broke a daily record for February 1 at 0.17". #azwx pic.twitter.com/CUfpT6Xnvv — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 2, 2024

Rain traveled across the Valley west to east, with the storm beginning around 8 p.m. and letting up around 4 a.m.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, received 0.59 inches inches Thursday night and Friday morning.

While most of last night’s system has pushed into northeastern Arizona, the wet weather isn’t quite over.

“We’re not going to totally dry out today,” Matt Salerno, meteorologist with National Weather Service, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

“We’re going to see some clouds lingering around the area, and then by this afternoon, we can actually see some redevelopment of isolated showers, maybe a thunderstorm or two, as well, across Maricopa County and up into the mountains just northeast of Phoenix.”

After Phoenix saw 0.73 inches of precipitation in January, 0.14 inches below normal for the first month of the year, February is off to a wet start.

After a dry weekend, a larger system is expected to arrive in the Valley on Tuesday night and dump rain for several days.

The impact the winter storm had in northern Arizona

At 5 a.m., the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport had recorded approximately 4.2 inches of snow, with more on the way, NWS said.

“I think maybe just a few inches have fallen so far, but that’s going to continue through today,” Salerno said.

The winter storm also temporarily closed Interstate 17 south of Munds Park on Friday morning due to hazardous driving conditions caused by snow and icy roads.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Patricia Valencia contributed to this story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.