Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Overnight winter storm brings widespread rain across the Valley

Feb 2, 2024, 10:22 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Winter storm passing into northeastern Arizona. Snow in Flagstaff.

PHOENIX — A winter storm passed through the Valley overnight, bringing widespread rain across the majority of the region by Friday morning.

Rainfall totals varied across the Phoenix area, with many cites recording between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction got the heaviest rainfall, with gauges recording between an inch to an inch and a half.

Rain traveled across the Valley west to east, with the storm beginning around 8 p.m. and letting up around 4 a.m.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, received 0.59 inches inches Thursday night and Friday morning.

RELATED STORIES

While most of last night’s system has pushed into northeastern Arizona, the wet weather isn’t quite over.

“We’re not going to totally dry out today,” Matt Salerno, meteorologist with National Weather Service, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

“We’re going to see some clouds lingering around the area, and then by this afternoon, we can actually see some redevelopment of isolated showers, maybe a thunderstorm or two, as well, across Maricopa County and up into the mountains just northeast of Phoenix.”

After Phoenix saw 0.73 inches of precipitation in January, 0.14 inches below normal for the first month of the year, February is off to a wet start.

After a dry weekend, a larger system is expected to arrive in the Valley on Tuesday night and dump rain for several days.

The impact the winter storm had in northern Arizona

At 5 a.m., the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport had recorded approximately 4.2 inches of snow, with more on the way, NWS said.

“I think maybe just a few inches have fallen so far, but that’s going to continue through today,” Salerno said.

The winter storm also temporarily closed Interstate 17 south of Munds Park on Friday morning due to hazardous driving conditions caused by snow and icy roads.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Patricia Valencia contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

63° | 45°
61° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

Deadly DUI wrong-way crash: Peoria man accused of murder...

Serena O'Sullivan

Peoria man indicted on murder charge for deadly DUI wrong-way crash

A grand jury in Pinal County indicted a Peoria man for his role in a deadly DUI wrong-way crash in Apache Junction, officials said Friday.

8 minutes ago

stock image of somebody looking at a tax form that has "scam" written across it, next to a calculat...

Kevin Stone

Scottsdale man who hired Eagles with fraud proceeds sentenced to 8 years in prison

A Scottsdale man who hired the Eagles for a private show with money he scammed through an investment fraud scheme was sentenced to eight years in prison.

1 hour ago

OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $8M in settlement with marketing firm accused of fueling US opioid epidemic

Arizona's portion of a international marketing firm's multimillion-dollar settlement over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis is about $8 million.

3 hours ago

Split image with a mugshot of crime spree suspect Thomas Zavala on the left and a file photo of a M...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after Mesa manhunt allegedly stole guns and golf cart, robbed bakery

The man arrested in Mesa after a manhunt Thursday allegedly had gone on a crime spree while under the influence of drugs.

4 hours ago

A red emergency sign outside a hospital entrance...

KTAR.com

Man dies at hospital after crashing into cement irrigation outlet in Phoenix

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in central Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

6 hours ago

A view of construction on Interstate 10 near State Route 143...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 restricted this weekend for work on Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Traffic will be restricted on Interstate 10 along the Broadway Curve this weekend, but there aren't any full closures planned for Valley freeways.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Overnight winter storm brings widespread rain across the Valley