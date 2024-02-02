Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Business Connect program returns to Valley this spring

Feb 2, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 2:51 pm

The Business Connect event occurred in January ahead of the April Final Four in Glendale. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

PHOENIX — Valley business leaders are bringing back the Business Connect program for the increased activity during coming the Phoenix area this spring.

The program, which is an NFL program licensed out to other national events through its major events host committee, connects businesses like Just Energy Entertainment to other local businesses in an effort to provide growth opportunities.

“This is such an awesome networking opportunity that they produce and we want to continue to be part of these awesome events,” Dizzy Ramsey of Just Energy said.

“This has been an amazing connection for years now,” he said. “We were also able to work as well through the Super Bowl.”

Business Connect’s head of marketing Meredith Painter illustrated the business model as one that promotes a diverse range of suppliers to find equitable and inclusive partnerships.

“It supports minority, women, LGBQT+ and veteran-owned businesses through professional development, workshops, networking and contract opportunities for major sporting events such as Super Bowl LVII and the 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four,” Painter said in a release.

All businesses involved in the program are required to be certified as minority, women, veteran or LGBTQ-owned businesses and the owner must hold 51% of the company.

They must have an established business office in Arizona for more than three years.

There are 135 suppliers involved in more than 20 business disciplines. All of the suppliers are eligible to be contracted for the Men’s Final Four events.

The Final Four runs from April 6-8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

