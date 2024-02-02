Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Business Connect program returns for NCAA Men’s Final Four in April

Feb 2, 2024, 4:15 AM

The NCAA men's basketball championship trophy is displayed before the game between the Arizona Stat...

The NCAA men's basketball championship trophy is displayed before the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the USC Trojans at Desert Financial Arena on January 20, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Valley business leaders are bringing back the Business Connect program for the increased activity during the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Phoenix this April.

The program, which is an NFL program licensed out to other national events through its major events host committee, connects businesses like Just Energy Entertainment to other local businesses in an effort to provide growth opportunities.

“This is such an awesome networking opportunity that they produce and we want to continue to be part of these awesome events,” Dizzy Ramsey of Just Energy said.

“This has been an amazing connection for years now,” he said. “We were also able to work as well through the Super Bowl.”

RELATED STORIES

Business Connect’s head of marketing Meredith Painter illustrated the business model as one that promotes a diverse range of suppliers to find equitable and inclusive partnerships.

“It supports minority, women, LGBQT+ and veteran-owned businesses through professional development, workshops, networking and contract opportunities for major sporting events such as Super Bowl LVII and the 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four,” Painter said in a release.

All businesses involved in the program are required to be certified as minority, women, veteran or LGBTQ-owned businesses and the owner must hold 51% of the company.

They must have an established business office in Arizona for more than three years.

There are 135 suppliers involved in more than 20 business disciplines. All of the suppliers are eligible to be contracted for the Men’s Final Four events.

The Final Four runs from April 6-8 at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, home of the Phoenix Suns.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

McAlister's Deli to open new Goodyear location...

Serena O'Sullivan

McAlister’s Deli in Goodyear offers chance to win free food during grand opening

McAlister's Deli lovers have a chance to win free tea and sandwiches for a year at the grand opening of a new Goodyear restaurant on Monday.

10 minutes ago

(Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

8-year-old boy dies in car crash after exiting the same vehicle

Police said an 8-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle he had just exited on Thursday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

6 hours ago

The grant will allow the city to cut out turf that wastes five million gallons of water each year, ...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa gets $1M grant to replace grass strips with sustainable rocks at parks

The City of Mesa won a $1.06 million Water Conservation Grant Fund Award to pay for the removal of non-functional turf at around 50 parks.

8 hours ago

elections calendar issue...

Serena O'Sullivan

County leaders call upon lawmakers to fix elections calendar issue that could throw race into ‘chaos’

Arizona's counties asked lawmakers on Thursday to solve a calendar issue they say could throw the presidential race into "chaos."

11 hours ago

Williams Hines, 18, was one of two suspects indicted Feb. 1, 2024, in Gilbert youth violence cases....

KTAR.com

2 Gilbert youth violence suspects indicted on assault charges

Two Gilbert youth violence suspects were indicted Thursday on assault charges in a pair of incidents that were previously unreported, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Exterior of Gilbert PD....

KTAR.com

Gilbert launches new emergency notification system

The Gilbert Police Department recently launched a local emergency notification system for the town.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Business Connect program returns for NCAA Men’s Final Four in April