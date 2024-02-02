PHOENIX – Global concert promotor Live Nation and subsidiary C3 Presents will book shows at the billion-dollar VAI Resort, the long-awaited Glendale hotel and entertainment venue announced Thursday.

The promotors are planning to bring more than 100 shows a year, featuring big-name music and comedy acts, to the 11,000-capacity VAI Amphitheater, a state-of-the-art outdoor concert venue within the 60-acre resort complex.

“With C3 Presents and Live Nation as our booking partners, we are dedicated to delivering the ultimate concert experience, so much so that we have increased the budget for the venue to $50 million,” Howard Weiss, VAI Resort’s senior vice president of entertainment & sponsorships, said in a press release.

The boosted investment is going toward adding a second floor with more reserved seats, along with additional amenities, Weiss said.

“We look forward to curating unforgettable experiences at this spectacular venue,” Andrew Blank of C3 Presents said in the release.

When is VAI Resort supposed to open in West Valley?

After several delays and a change in ownership, VAI Resort is set to open in late 2024 near State Farm Stadium at Cardinals Way and 95th Avenue, just east of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway. It will be Arizona’s largest hotel, with more than 1,100 rooms, suites and villas housed in four distinct towers.

One of the towers will have rooms with balconies that double as VIP skyboxes for concerts at the amphitheater.

The blockbuster project also includes the first Mattel Adventure Park, a theme park featuring Hot Wheels, Barbie and Thomas the Tank Engine attractions.

Other attractions include party island, beaches, hot air balloon

Visitors can also swim and sun at a 5-acre, temperature-controlled lagoon lined by nearly a mile of sand beaches.

At 52,000 square feet, Konos Island is being billed as the country’s largest man-made party island. It will have a restaurant, private cabanas and a DJ booth, plus a 150-foot-high aerial bar with space for 16 guests.

Another unique attraction is a tethered hot air balloon that can lift up to 30 guests for spectacular views of the resort property and surrounding area.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at some of VAI Resort’s other features:

12 restaurants, including seven with waterfront views.

10 bar and cocktail experiences.

80,000 square feet of shopping with about 40 luxury retailers.

50,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

A 20,000-square-foot spa and fitness center.

An 18,000-square-foot, two-story nightclub.

A 2,500-square-foot wedding venue.

A 4D interactive theater.

When the development was announced in 2020, it was known as Crystal Lagoons Island Resort. The original aim was to open in time for Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in early 2023.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2021.

