Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested after Mesa manhunt allegedly stole guns and golf cart, robbed bakery

Feb 2, 2024, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

Split image with a mugshot of crime spree suspect Thomas Zavala on the left and a file photo of a M...

Thomas Zavala was arrested in Mesa and booked into jail on 11 felony counts after a manhunt Feb. 1, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The man arrested after a manhunt Thursday allegedly stole guns and a golf cart and robbed a bakery during an East Valley crime spree, authorities said.

Thomas Zavala, 40, was booked into jail on 11 felony counts — including burglary, vehicle theft, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — after his arrest.

The suspect admitted to stealing a golf cart and rifles from a residence near Crismon Road and University Drive, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

He also allegedly pointed a rifle at an employee while robbing the Holsum Bakery on Apache Trail east of Crismon Road in Apache Junction.

RELATED STORIES

The crime spree prompted a manhunt late Thursday morning.

How long did manhunt for armed suspect last?

MCSO announced around 11:20 a.m. it was working an active scene near McKellips Road between Hawes Road and Mountain Bridge Drive.

A perimeter was set up and lockdowns were implemented while the search was ongoing. Mesa Police Department SWAT members were also on the scene.

MCSO said the lockdowns were lifted around 2:30 p.m., after Zavala was captured.

MCSO said later Thursday that Zavala stole a car while being pursued and crashed it near Hawes and McKellips roads. He then ran into a nearby wash area, where he was taken into custody.

He was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and then booked into jail.

An unidentified woman who was with Zavala for at least part of the crime spree was also detained. Her involvement is still under investigation, MCSO said Friday.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Feb. 1, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Storm passes into northeastern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Overnight winter storm brings widespread rain across the Valley

A winter storm passed through the Valley overnight, bringing widespread rain across the majority of the region.

50 minutes ago

A red emergency sign outside a hospital entrance...

KTAR.com

Man dies at hospital after crashing into cement irrigation outlet in Phoenix

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in central Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

A view of construction on Interstate 10 near State Route 143...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 restricted this weekend for work on Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Traffic will be restricted on Interstate 10 along the Broadway Curve this weekend, but there aren't any full closures planned for Valley freeways.

3 hours ago

Image captures view of train station in Flagstaff, where a winter storm passed by Feb. 2, 2024....

KTAR.com

NB I-17 in northern Arizona temporarily closed due to icy roads from winter storm

Northbound Interstate 17 in northern Arizona was temporarily closed Friday morning due to hazardous driving conditions caused by a winter storm.

5 hours ago

heart transplant recipient...

Colton Krolak

Peoria teen honors heart transplant donor by living a full life on and off of the wrestling mat

Peoria teen Dylan McQueen, 15, became a heart transplant recipient when he was less than one year old. Now, he's thriving.

7 hours ago

Rendering of the VAI Amphitheater concert venue that is coming to Glendale Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Live Nation, C3 Presents to promote concerts at Glendale’s 11,000-seat VAI Amphitheater

Concert promotor Live Nation and subsidiary C3 Presents will book shows at the billion-dollar VAI Resort in Glendale.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Suspect arrested after Mesa manhunt allegedly stole guns and golf cart, robbed bakery