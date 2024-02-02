PHOENIX — The man arrested after a manhunt Thursday allegedly stole guns and a golf cart and robbed a bakery during an East Valley crime spree, authorities said.

Thomas Zavala, 40, was booked into jail on 11 felony counts — including burglary, vehicle theft, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — after his arrest.

The suspect admitted to stealing a golf cart and rifles from a residence near Crismon Road and University Drive, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

He also allegedly pointed a rifle at an employee while robbing the Holsum Bakery on Apache Trail east of Crismon Road in Apache Junction.

The crime spree prompted a manhunt late Thursday morning.

How long did manhunt for armed suspect last?

MCSO announced around 11:20 a.m. it was working an active scene near McKellips Road between Hawes Road and Mountain Bridge Drive.

A perimeter was set up and lockdowns were implemented while the search was ongoing. Mesa Police Department SWAT members were also on the scene.

MCSO said the lockdowns were lifted around 2:30 p.m., after Zavala was captured.

MCSO said later Thursday that Zavala stole a car while being pursued and crashed it near Hawes and McKellips roads. He then ran into a nearby wash area, where he was taken into custody.

He was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and then booked into jail.

An unidentified woman who was with Zavala for at least part of the crime spree was also detained. Her involvement is still under investigation, MCSO said Friday.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Feb. 1, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.