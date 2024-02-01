Close
Gilbert launches new emergency notification system

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department recently launched a local emergency notification system for the town.

The Rave Alert System sends timely emergency notifications to registered users about incidents related to severe weather, public safety concerns, evacuations, traffic alerts, missing persons and other critical incidents, the Gilbert Police Department said.

Users will also be able to revise settings on the community alerts, including severe weather, safety and utility disruptions.

Who are the emergency alerts for, and how do I enroll?

The alerts will be available for users that live, work or travel through Gilbert.

When citizens sign up for alerts, they have the option to personalize their preferences, choosing to receive notifications through text, voice mail or email.

To sign up, visit the Gilbert Police Department’s Alerts powered by Smart911 page and follow the instructions.

The system is available to the public free of charge, but data and message rates apply.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

