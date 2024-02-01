PHOENIX — A $38.5 million project is set to revamp a 5-mile stretch on Main Street (Apache Trail) in far east Mesa starting Monday.

Construction will take place between Sossaman Road and Meridian Road starting Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The project, known as 60X, is expected to take two years to complete.

Motorists can expect to see upgrades to drainage and roadway lighting systems. Main Street will be reduced from three lanes to two, to allow room for sidewalks and bike lanes.

Few road closures are anticipated, as the majority of the work is expected to take place on weekdays, with one lane remaining open in each direction.

Once the project is complete, ADOT will give the stretch of road to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.

Main Street was Highway 60 before the addition of the US 60 Superstition Freeway.

