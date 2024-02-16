Close
Arizona Strong Beer Festival returning to Salt River Fields

Feb 16, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Arizona Strong Beer Festival will return to Salt River Fields on Feb. 17, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

BY ARIN DUCHARME


PHOENIX — The organizers of the Arizona Strong Beer Festival have revealed the event is set to make a return to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale this weekend.

The Arizona Strong Beer Festival will be held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Saturday.

The festival will include over 50 different breweries and 5,000 beverages.

What to expect at the Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Craft enthusiasts can enjoy a college baseball game, sample beers from various breweries and indulge in $4 cans of Arizona’s best brews from 5-7 p.m. at the Salt River Fields Stadium’s Pepsi Party Deck. The concourse will feature food options and entry to the game is free.

Attendees can also streamline their Saturday experience by picking up their wristbands on Friday. With tickets already scanned and IDs verified, attendees can bypass the lines on the festival day and head straight to their preferred booths starting at 11:30 a.m.

All ticket details are subject to change, but the event is set to take place rain or shine.  Additionally, weapons, pets and individuals under 21 years old, including designated drivers, are not permitted.

Ticket information for the Arizona Strong Beer Festival

General admission tickets start at $70 including festival entry, 24 samples and a commemorative sample cup.

The festival also includes the designated driver package starting at $20 that gives anyone with the ticket access to festival entry, nonalcoholic beverages, food trucks and brewers’ educational talks.

Craft beer enthusiasts can get an early start to the festivities with exclusive craft enthusiast tickets starting at $90 including access to early wristband pickup from 5-7 p.m. as well as a one-hour early entry to the festival, VIP areas with shade, tables and VIP-only bathrooms.

Attendees must be 21 and over, presenting a valid ID at the gate for entry. The name on the ticket doesn’t have to match the name on the ID, offering flexibility to attendees. Organizers encourage the use of pretzel necklaces but prohibit outside food.

