PHOENIX – Attention shoppers: Aldi is holding a grand opening celebration for its 12th Valley grocery store on Thursday.

Festivities at the new supermarket at 4555 E. Cactus Road in Phoenix, between Paradise Village Parkway and Tatum Boulevard, start with a ribbon-cutting event at 8:30 a.m., 30 minutes before doors open for the first time.

The first 100 customers will receive Aldi “Golden Ticket” gift cards worth $10, $25 or $100. Employees also will be handing out free shopping totes while supplies last.

In addition, shoppers who check out the new store from Thursday to Sunday can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

When did Aldi enter the metro Phoenix market?

Aldi has been steadily expanding in metro Phoenix since entering the market in 2020.

The discount grocer started in Germany in 1961 and opened its first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976.

The company’s U.S. division now operates more than 2,300 stores across the nation.

The Aldi business model focuses on low-priced grocery and household items, without services such as banking, pharmacies and check cashing found in many other supermarkets.

Most of the Aldi’s products are sold under the chain’s exclusive brand.

