PHOENIX — An Albuquerque-based restaurant recently made its Arizona debut in Scottsdale, replacing a former Mexican cantina.

El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is located at Scottsdale Road and Double Tree Ranch Road in The Shops at Gainey Village.

The restaurant was formally known as Bandolero de Cocina Mexico.

Along with the rebranding came a pair of new owners, husband and wife Jimmy and Nadine Daslakos.

“After being in the restaurant business for three decades, we are thrilled to bring El Patron to Arizona,” Jimmy Daslakos said in a press release on Tuesday. “We felt the rich culinary New Mexican cuisine was a perfect addition to the food landscape in the Valley.”

Here’s what we know about El Patron Restaurant Cantina

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with happy hour offered all day in the bar and patio.

El Patron’s extensive all-day menu offers a variety of appetizers, soups and salads and a wide selection of New Mexico-style dishes.

Options range from enchiladas to seafood to burritos, plus entrees such as baby back ribs, chile rellenos and green chile chicken lasagna.

“Our dishes are inspired by the flavors passed down through generations,” Nadine Daslakaos said in the release. “Today, we continue to highlight those time-honored recipes, infusing them with a dash of modern flair.”

El Patron is currently hiring front and back of house positions.

