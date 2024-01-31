Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New owners rebrand Scottsdale Mexican restaurant as El Patron

Jan 31, 2024, 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:03 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina recently made its Arizona debut in Scottsdale, replacing a former Mexican cantina. (El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina Photo) El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina recently made its Arizona debut in Scottsdale, replacing a former Mexican cantina. (El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina Photo) El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina recently made its Arizona debut in Scottsdale, replacing a former Mexican cantina. (El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina Photo) El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina recently made its Arizona debut in Scottsdale, replacing a former Mexican cantina. (El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina Photo) El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina recently made its Arizona debut in Scottsdale, replacing a former Mexican cantina. (El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina Photo)

PHOENIX — An Albuquerque-based restaurant recently made its Arizona debut in Scottsdale, replacing a former Mexican cantina.

El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is located at Scottsdale Road and Double Tree Ranch Road in The Shops at Gainey Village.

The restaurant was formally known as Bandolero de Cocina Mexico.

Along with the rebranding came a pair of new owners, husband and wife Jimmy and Nadine Daslakos.

“After being in the restaurant business for three decades, we are thrilled to bring El Patron to Arizona,” Jimmy Daslakos said in a press release on Tuesday. “We felt the rich culinary New Mexican cuisine was a perfect addition to the food landscape in the Valley.”

Here’s what we know about El Patron Restaurant Cantina

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with happy hour offered all day in the bar and patio.

RELATED STORIES

El Patron’s extensive all-day menu offers a variety of appetizers, soups and salads and a wide selection of New Mexico-style dishes.

Options range from enchiladas to seafood to burritos, plus entrees such as baby back ribs, chile rellenos and green chile chicken lasagna.

“Our dishes are inspired by the flavors passed down through generations,” Nadine Daslakaos said in the release. “Today, we continue to highlight those time-honored recipes, infusing them with a dash of modern flair.”

El Patron is currently hiring front and back of house positions.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Democrat Jevin Hodge will be appointed to the Arizona House on Feb. 2, 2024. (Jevin Hodge Photo)...

KTAR.com

Former congressional candidate Jevin Hodge appointed to vacated Arizona House seat

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday former congressional candidate Jevin Hodge was appointed to the Arizona House of Representatives.

24 minutes ago

Preston Lord was killed after being attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Here’s a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence

Here's a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, the Gilbert Goons and youth violence that has occurred in the East Valley.

1 hour ago

Split image showing an Aldi sign surrounded by balloons inside a store on the left and an Aldi froz...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what we know about grand opening of Aldi’s 12th metro Phoenix supermarket

Attention shoppers: Aldi is holding a grand opening celebration for its 12th Valley grocery store on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Split image with a headshot of Arizona state Rep. Leezah Sun on the left and a sign that says House...

Kevin Stone

Democrat faces possible expulsion from Arizona House after ethics investigation

Democratic state Rep. Leezah Sun faces possible expulsion after the Arizona House Ethics Committee found that she “engaged in a pattern of inappropriate behavior.”

5 hours ago

Groundwater protection area for Gila Bend a potential solution...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona Department of Water Resources exploring options for long-term groundwater management

The Arizona Department of Water Resources kicked off an informal process to establish a new groundwater management area in Gila Bend.

8 hours ago

Mountain Mike's Pizza...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens new restaurant in Surprise

There's a new place to get pizza in the West Valley. Mountain Mike's Pizza opened a new restaurant, which has an arcade and 10 TVs.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

New owners rebrand Scottsdale Mexican restaurant as El Patron