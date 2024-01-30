Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona woman killed in collision with suspect fleeing from DPS detectives

Jan 30, 2024, 3:00 PM

An Arizona woman was killed Jan. 26, 2024, in a collision with a suspect fleeing from Department of Public Safety detectives. (Facebook File Photo/Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An Arizona woman was killed last week in a collision with a suspect fleeing from law enforcement, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the incident started around 8:15 p.m. Friday when detectives with the State Gang Task Force attempted to contact a man in a vehicle parked at Kingman car wash.

The suspect, identified later as 44-year-old Juan Javier Ortiz, allegedly drove into two detective vehicles and fled, drawing gunfire from DPS as he left the parking lot.

A short time later, Ortiz was involved in a collision unrelated to the car wash incident at Bank Street and East Northern Avenue.

Kingman resident Sarah Bingham, 21, was killed in the crash.

Ortiz, who sustained minor injuries, was taken into custody and booked into Mohave County jail on multiple felony counts, DPS said.

The DPS Major Incident Division in investigating the incident.

