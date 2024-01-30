Close
Goodyear approves rezoning for gigantic Buc-ee’s gas station/convenience store

Jan 30, 2024, 8:40 AM | Updated: 8:41 am

The sign over a Buc-ee's gas station, with the chain's beaver mascot...

Buc-ee's is looking to open its first Arizona gas station and convenience store in Goodyear. (Buc-ee's Photos)

(Buc-ee's Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based chain of gargantuan gas stations with a cult-like following, is eyeing the West Valley for its first Arizona location.

The Goodyear City Council on Monday approved rezoning for a potential Buc-ee’s site on the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.

“We are happy to hear of the city’s decision tonight,” Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate and development, said in a press release. “ Buc-ee’s is continuing its process toward making Goodyear our first home in Arizona, and this was a really big step toward that goal.”

What’s the big deal about Buc-ee’s?

Anybody who has ever set foot in a Buc-ee’s knows it’s not a typical travel center. Bathroom cleanliness is a point of pride for the privately owned company, and the fuel pumps are only for passenger vehicles – semi-trucks and tractor trailers aren’t allowed.

The chain brought the doctrine of “everything’s bigger in Texas” to the gas station industry, with a huge selection of pretty much every conceivable road trip necessity, and plenty of items you didn’t know you needed.

Snack highlights include smoked brisket, a large selection of beef jerky and items like Beaver Nuggets with branded packaging that features the chain’s cap-wearing beaver mascot.

How big is proposed Buc-ee’s in Goodyear?

The proposed Goodyear location includes 120 fueling stations and a 74,000-square-foot convenience store, space enough for an entire football field plus three basketball courts. The venue would bring over 200 full-time jobs to the area.

“I’m thrilled that Buc-ee’s is interested in Goodyear as a new location,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in the release. “It’s more than just a gas station or a convenience store. Buc-ee’s could provide our residents with what they’ve been asking for – which are more options – and that’s what they’ll get as our city continues to grow.”

