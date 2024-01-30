Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1-year-old Phoenix boy dies from possible overdose, mother arrested

Jan 29, 2024

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)

PHOENIX — A one-year-old boy was found dead inside a Phoenix apartment on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to an injured persons call near 32nd Place and Van Buren Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday and discovered a toddler, later identified as one-year-old Jody Jackson, unconscious inside the apartment.

Emergency services provided medical aid, but Jackson later died on scene. There was another child in the apartment who was unharmed, according to authorities.

The boy’s mother, Natalie Tate, was taken to Maricopa County Jail and is being charged with one count of negligent homicide and two counts of child abuse. The 37-year-old admitted she took drugs the night before and believed her son may have accessed the pill bottle and taken a pill.

The investigation is still ongoing with detectives awaiting the findings of the post-mortem exam.

