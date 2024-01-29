PHOENIX — Arizona National Guard members were among those injured in a deadly drone attack in Jordan, Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck told KTAR News.

About 350 National Guard members were on the ground in the area near where the drone attack occurred overnight in northeast Jordan near the Syria border. It was unknown how many Arizona National Guard members were injured in the attack.

The attack killed three American troops with many others wounded. The militia groups that President Joe Biden blamed for the attacks have been sending strikes for months, but these are the first U.S. troop fatalities.

At a Baptist church’s banquet hall in South Carolina, Biden said the U.S. “shall respond” to the attack, later adding in a written statement that the response would come “at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.”

The president, in the written statement, called it a “despicable and wholly unjust attack” and said the service members were “risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease.”

In a statement on Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency, the country “condemned the terrorist attack” that targeted the U.S. troops. That report described the drone strike as targeting “an outpost on the border with Syria” and said it did not wound any Jordanian troops.

U.S. troops long have used Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria, as a basing point. Some 3,000 American troops typically are stationed across Jordan.

The U.S. in recent months has struck targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen to respond to attacks on American forces in the region and to deter Iran-backed Houthi rebels from continuing to threaten commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

