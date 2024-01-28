Police arrest 21-year-old for homicide behind pet store in Mesa

PHOENIX — Mesa police arrested a 21-year-old man for shooting and killing a 32-year-old man behind a pet store Saturday evening.

Police received a call around 6 p.m. on Saturday about a possible shooting behind a Pratt’s Pets store north of Southern Avenue on Alma School Road. The initial caller reported that a store employee was possibly involved.

According to the police, officers found the 32-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. They began life-saving measures and fire personnel took over shortly after, but the man was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Police located the employee involved, 21-year-old Jakob Urias, inside the store and detained him.

Through investigating, detectives learned that Urias was outside working when he and two female workers asked the 32-year-old to leave because he was trespassing. The man did not leave, and the two females went back into the store to call police. The shooting occurred during the call.

Urias admitted to shooting the man while being interviewed by detectives, and he was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing with details subject to change.

