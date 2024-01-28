Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police arrest 21-year-old for homicide behind pet store in Mesa

Jan 28, 2024, 2:56 PM

21-year-old Jakob Urias was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder. (Mesa PD photo)...

21-year-old Jakob Urias was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder. (Mesa PD photo)

(Mesa PD photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Mesa police arrested a 21-year-old man for shooting and killing a 32-year-old man behind a pet store Saturday evening.

Police received a call around 6 p.m. on Saturday about a possible shooting behind a Pratt’s Pets store north of Southern Avenue on Alma School Road. The initial caller reported that a store employee was possibly involved.

According to the police, officers found the 32-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. They began life-saving measures and fire personnel took over shortly after, but the man was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Police located the employee involved, 21-year-old Jakob Urias, inside the store and detained him.

RELATED STORIES

Through investigating, detectives learned that Urias was outside working when he and two female workers asked the 32-year-old to leave because he was trespassing. The man did not leave, and the two females went back into the store to call police. The shooting occurred during the call.

Urias admitted to shooting the man while being interviewed by detectives, and he was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing with details subject to change.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

US President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd during the South Carolina Democratic Party First in the Na...

Associated Press

Biden says US ‘shall respond’ after drone strike by Iran-backed group kills 3 US troops in Jordan

Biden said in a statement that the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.”

1 hour ago

File photo of a Phoenix police crime scene. A man was found dead by officers responding to a shooti...

KTAR.com

3-car collision late at night in north Phoenix kills 1 driver

Detectives are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred late Friday night in north Phoenix, police said.

4 hours ago

A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning, leading to the closure of ...

KTAR.com

Man found dead in car on SR-202 loop near Alma School Road in Mesa

A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning, leading to the closure of a major thoroughfare in the East Valley.

7 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Suspect dead following police involved shooting in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened following a robbery Saturday afternoon.

8 hours ago

Gilberto Lopez Islava. (Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police issue silver alert for missing 77-year-old man

The Phoenix Police Department is issuing a silver alert for a missing 77-year-old man Gilberto Lopez Islava from the Valley. 

10 hours ago

Pexels photo...

KTAR.com

Avondale’s short-term rental ordinance goes into effect Thursday

If a resident in Avondale is hoping to put their home up as a vacation spot this season, they'll be required a license starting Thursday.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Police arrest 21-year-old for homicide behind pet store in Mesa