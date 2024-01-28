(Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation/X)

PHOENIX — A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning, leading to the closure of a major thoroughfare in the East Valley.

At 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, authorities reported checking on a stopped vehicle in the area of eastbound SR-202 Red Mountain Freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.

Police discovered a deceased male behind the wheel of the vehicle.

The roadway was closed and a preliminary investigation was conducted.

CLOSED: L-202 EB is closed at Alma School for a law enforcement situation. All traffic is exiting at Alma School. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/VQfX3mppl9 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 28, 2024

The road was reopened around 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

