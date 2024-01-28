Man found dead in car on SR-202 loop near Alma School Road in Mesa
Jan 28, 2024, 10:35 AM
(Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation/X)
PHOENIX — A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning, leading to the closure of a major thoroughfare in the East Valley.
At 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, authorities reported checking on a stopped vehicle in the area of eastbound SR-202 Red Mountain Freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
Police discovered a deceased male behind the wheel of the vehicle.
The roadway was closed and a preliminary investigation was conducted.
CLOSED: L-202 EB is closed at Alma School for a law enforcement situation. All traffic is exiting at Alma School. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/VQfX3mppl9
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 28, 2024
The road was reopened around 9 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
