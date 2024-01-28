Close
Man found dead in car on SR-202 loop near Alma School Road in Mesa

Jan 28, 2024, 10:35 AM

A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning, leading to the closure of ...

A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning, leading to the closure of a major thoroughfare in the East Valley. (Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation/X)

(Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation/X)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning, leading to the closure of a major thoroughfare in the East Valley.

At 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, authorities reported checking on a stopped vehicle in the area of eastbound SR-202 Red Mountain Freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.

Police discovered a deceased male behind the wheel of the vehicle.

The roadway was closed and a preliminary investigation was conducted.

The road was reopened around 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. 

