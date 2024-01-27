PHOENIX — A 41-year-old Phoenix man was arrested for making repeated online death threats against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.

David Hanson was charged on Tuesday with five counts each of threats against the president and the VP, as well as interstate communication of threats.

The complaint alleges that while living in Arizona last November and December, Hanson posted numerous threats on a social media platform.

On Nov. 19, he posted a series of statements, including one that said, “#joeAndKamala I’m asking you to resign on Monday your alternative is death brutally murdered.”

U.S. Secret Service reached out to Hanson, warning him that such online statements are a federal crime. But on Dec. 23, similar posts followed.

If found guilty on all counts, Hanson could face up to 40 years in prison, up to $2.5 million in fines and up to 30 years of supervised release.

