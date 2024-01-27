PHOENIX — If you’ve ever wanted to roll through town in your own fire truck, here’s your chance.

The town of Carefree is auctioning off an old pumper to raise money for the community projects.

The suburb north of Phoenix plans to used the proceeds to for road maintenance, local events, public safety initiatives and other programs.

The online auction is set to end Feb. 9. As of Friday afternoon, there weren’t any bids.

The truck is a 2006 American La France Eagle Pumper marked as Engine 821.

The six-cylinder diesel vehicle has been driven 132,735 miles.

A new cam shaft and rocker arms were installed in 2019, according to the auction listing.

The truck received a new radiator, water pump, fan clutch and alternator in 2023, which was also the last time the pump was tested.

The reserve price, the minimum the seller will accept, is $30,000.

The auction comes as the town welcomes two new fire vehicles to its fleet.

The Carefree Fire Department dedicated a engine and brush truck during a public celebration on Friday.

