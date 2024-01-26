Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, multiple people detained after shooting at west Phoenix home

Jan 25, 2024, 9:55 PM

PHOENIX — An Arizona man died on Thursday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers arrived to a home in the area of 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 9 p.m., police said.

They found an adult man with “at least one” gunshot wound. Officials pronounced him dead on the scene. They have not released his name or age.

Phoenix PD detained multiple people inside the house.

The area will be shut down as the investigation progresses. Police did not give an estimated time for when they expect the area to clear.

