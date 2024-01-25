PHOENIX – A lottery ticket sold at an East Valley gas station won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The five-figure entry was purchased at the Fry’s Fuel Center at Rural and Ray roads in Tempe.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers drawn – 1, 5, 32, 50 and 64 – plus the red Powerball of 8.

The odds of hitting that combination are 1 in 913,129.

The jackpot went unclaimed and will rise to an estimated $164 million for the next drawing. Odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

How much does it cost to play Powerball?

Powerball entries each cost $2 and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

Drawings in the multistate game are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

