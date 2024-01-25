Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Authorities search for suspect in 2022 murder at Glendale recording studio

Jan 25, 2024, 9:00 AM

Side by side of Glendale patrol truck and Demone Wilson, who was killed in 2022....

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect after Demone Wilson, 20, was shot and killed outside a recording studio in Glendale nearly two years ago. (Glendale Police Department photos)

(Glendale Police Department photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man was shot and killed outside a recording studio in Glendale nearly two years ago.

Officers responded to a shooting call on March 5, 2022, a what was then The Block Recording Studio, the Glendale Police Department said.

When they arrived, officers found three men who were shot, including 20-year-old Demone Wilson, police said. The men were taken to a hospital, where Wilson later died.

Investigators said Wilson and his friends were approaching the recording studio when an unknown suspect shot them. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Police want to talk to several witnesses who were at the recording studio at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Wilson is asked to call detectives at 623-930-3334.

Authorities search for suspect in 2022 murder at Glendale recording studio