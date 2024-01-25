PHOENIX — Arizona boasted seven restaurants in a list of the 2024 Top 100 places to eat in the country ranked by Yelp, including the No. 1 overall place called Tumerico Cafe in Tucson.

Yelp described Tumerico’s chef-owner Wendy Garcia as “a culinary wizard.”

Tumerico serves plant-based Mexican cuisine and received rave reviews for their salsas and jackfruit carnitas.

The restaurant serves a variety of authentic Mexican items like chiles, pitaya, napolitos and mole.

Tumerico came in at No. 8 on last year’s list.

De Babel was the highest-ranked restaurant in the Phoenix metro, coming in at No. 14.

Based in Scottsdale, De Babel is a Middle Eastern-based restaurant that rose 25 spots from No. 39 last year.

The top ranked dishes there include falafel, hummus and their chicken tawook sandwich.

Worth Takeaway in Mesa was next on the list at No. 36.

Worth visitors can enjoy burgers that celebrate the sitcom “Bob’s Burgers.” All of their items have fun names and toppings.

Buendia Breakfast & Lunch (39) and Baja Cafe (50), both located in Tucson, were the next Arizona restaurants on the list. They were followed by Cocina Madrigal (52), located in Phoenix.

La Chaiteria (68) in Tucson gives Garcia, who was a James Beard semifinalist, two restaurants on the list this year.

The Sirens Cafe & Custom Catering in Kingman was the final Arizona-based restaurant on the list at No. 85.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.