Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

7 Arizona-based restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 placed to eat list, 3 in Phoenix metro

Jan 25, 2024, 4:05 AM

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

Tumerico's Al Pastor Tacos - Tucson (Yelp photo) De Babel mixed grill with lamb, tikka, meat kafta and chicken tawook - Scottsdale (Yelp photo) Worth Takeaway buffalo mac and cheese - Mesa (Yelp photo) Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe chilaquiles with red sauce - Tucson (Yelp photo) Baja Cafe snickerdoodle pancake - Tucson (Yelp photo) Cocina Madrigal mushroom enchilada - Phoenix (Yelp photo) La Chaiteria carne asada tacos - Tucson (Yelp photo) The Sirens Cafe & Custom Catering barone sandwich - Kingman (Yelp photo)

PHOENIX — Arizona boasted seven restaurants in a list of the 2024 Top 100 places to eat in the country ranked by Yelp, including the No. 1 overall place called Tumerico Cafe in Tucson.

Yelp described Tumerico’s chef-owner Wendy Garcia as “a culinary wizard.”

Tumerico serves plant-based Mexican cuisine and received rave reviews for their salsas and jackfruit carnitas.

The restaurant serves a variety of authentic Mexican items like chiles, pitaya, napolitos and mole.

Tumerico came in at No. 8 on last year’s list.

RELATED STORIES

De Babel was the highest-ranked restaurant in the Phoenix metro, coming in at No. 14.

Based in Scottsdale, De Babel is a Middle Eastern-based restaurant that rose 25 spots from No. 39 last year.

The top ranked dishes there include falafel, hummus and their chicken tawook sandwich.

Worth Takeaway in Mesa was next on the list at No. 36.

Worth visitors can enjoy burgers that celebrate the sitcom “Bob’s Burgers.” All of their items have fun names and toppings.

Buendia Breakfast & Lunch (39) and Baja Cafe (50), both located in Tucson, were the next Arizona restaurants on the list. They were followed by Cocina Madrigal (52), located in Phoenix.

La Chaiteria (68) in Tucson gives Garcia, who was a James Beard semifinalist, two restaurants on the list this year.

The Sirens Cafe & Custom Catering in Kingman was the final Arizona-based restaurant on the list at No. 85.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Although police made the arrests while investigating two teen violence cases, the two people arrest...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert PD arrests 2 adults for drug charges while investigating teen violence cases from 2022

Gilbert PD arrested Travis Renner, 50, and Kiara Holsapple, 20, for drug charges while investigating teen violence cases from 2022.

6 hours ago

Ruben Lupe Garza, left, is accused of shooting a Symba, right, a two-year-old German Shepard. (Mari...

Serena O'Sullivan

Convicted Phoenix murderer indicted for animal cruelty and possessing firearm

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell discussed two suspected animal abusers, Ruben Garza and Lester Richmond, on Wednesday.

8 hours ago

Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey appears on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen...

Associated Press

Backpage’s Michael Lacey to face retrial in Phoenix for selling sex ads

Federal prosecutors in Arizona will retry a co-founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com on dozens of prostitution facilitation and money laundering charges that allege he participated in a scheme to sell sex ads.

9 hours ago

Preston Lord murder investigation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Rachel Mitchell updates public on Preston Lord murder investigation, tells reporters to be patient

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell updated reporters on her office's progress in its Preston Lord murder investigation Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Three suspects were arrested Jan. 24, 2024 for their roles in 2022 Gilbert teen violence cases. (Gi...

KTAR.com

3 suspects arrested in Gilbert youth violence cases from 2022

Three suspects were arrested Wednesday in Gilbert for their roles in youth violence cases from 2022, authorities said.

11 hours ago

A dune buggy is one of the purchases ESA money won't get you. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Here are some recent Arizona school voucher expense requests that were rejected

The Arizona Department of Education has released some universal school voucher expense requests that were denied amid criticism from Gov. Katie Hobbs over usage of funding from the program.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

7 Arizona-based restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 placed to eat list, 3 in Phoenix metro