Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit resigns following leaked Kari Lake audio

Jan 24, 2024, 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:49 pm

Arizona Republican Party Chair Jeff DeWit resigned from the position on Jan. 24, 2024. (Getty Image...

Arizona Republican Party Chair Jeff DeWit resigned from the position on Jan. 24, 2024. (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona Republican Party Chair Jeff DeWit resigned Wednesday after audio was leaked of him apparently offering Kari Lake a financial incentive to stay out of the 2024 U.S. Senate race.

DeWit’s departure comes as The Daily Mail, a British news organization, released audio on Tuesday from the March 2023 conversation between the two. DeWit, in announcing his resignation, said the clip was a “deceptive tactic” and a “selectively edited audio recording.”

“I said things I regret, but I realize when hearing Lake’s recording that I was set up,” DeWit said in a statement.

“I believe she orchestrated this entire situation to have control over the state party and it is obvious from the recording that she crafted her performance responses with the knowledge that she was recording it, intending to use this recording later to portray herself as a hero in her own story.”

Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday, before DeWit stepped down, that the conversation took place at her house while she was packing for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland. DeWit said the conversation happened while he was employing Lake for his private company.

“Since our conversation where I advised Lake to postpone her campaign and aim for the governor’s position in two years, she has been on a mission to destroy me,” DeWit said. “It was a suggestion made in good faith, believing it could benefit both her future prospects and the party’s overall strategy.”

Lake didn’t accept any offers from DeWit, instead deciding to enter the race for independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat in October.

RELATED STORIES

Lake said she’s had a strained relationship with DeWit since the conversation occurred. Lake called on DeWit to resign prior to his announcement.

“You don’t put somebody in a position with a conversation like that,” she said Wednesday. “That’s disrespectful, it’s unethical, and so I’ve had a very terse relationship with him. I thought he should have resigned a long time ago.”

Who is Jeff DeWit?

DeWit was elected as the state GOP chair a year ago, succeeding Kelli Ward, after a stint as NASA’s chief financial officer under former president Donald Trump.

He is also a former state treasurer who served as chair of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in Arizona.

Lake endorsed DeWit for party chair.

What did Kari Lake and Jeff DeWit say in leaked audio?

The leak came just days before two major party events in Phoenix: Trump’s appearance at Friday’s Freedom Fest and Saturday’s Arizona GOP mandatory meeting.

In the audio, a voice the Mail said was confirmed by two sources to be DeWit’s tells Lake that “very powerful” people wanted to keep her out of the Senate race and were “willing to put their money where their mouth is in a big way.”

DeWit says it’s Lake’s choice whether to accept the offer, suggesting she should refrain from running for office for two years, and asks her to keep the conversation private.

He then mentions unspecified parties from “back East” who inquired about the possibility of “companies out there that could just put her on the payroll to keep her out.”

“I’m not going to let these people back in D.C. tell me not to run,” Lake says at one point. “I’m not going to pause for two years. The battle is now. I’m offended by whoever these people are that they are trying to buy me out.”

DeWit later raises the idea of “a number,” to which Lake says she wouldn’t put her political ambitions on hold for a billion dollars.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Tyler Strocchia, who is accused of sexual conduct with a minor and drug offenses in Gilb...

KTAR.com

22-year-old Gilbert man accused of sex with minors, drug-related crimes

A 22-year-old Gilbert man faces a slew of felony charges for allegedly having sex with two underage girls and committing drug-related crimes.

2 hours ago

Frontier Airlines plane....

KTAR.com

Frontier Airlines adding routes from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Los Angeles, St. Louis

Frontier Airlines added two new routes to its lineup that passengers will be able to board at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix as soon as April.

3 hours ago

A rainbow appeared in Apache Junction, Arizona, after rain...

Kevin Stone

Valley drying out after several rounds of rain, including daily record amount in Phoenix

The Valley started drying out Wednesday after a wave of storms provided the region with a welcome soaking.

4 hours ago

Motorcycle totaled on the road....

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck making left turn in Phoenix

A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a truck making a left turn in Phoenix, authorities said. 

5 hours ago

Headshots of U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, left, and Arizona Republican Party Chair Jeff DeWit...

Kevin Stone

Kari Lake responds to audio leak of her conversation with Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit

Kari Lake used the term "reprehensible" when describing leaked audio in which Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit allegedly offered her a bribe to stay out of the 2024 U.S. Senate race.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Kari Lake responds to leaked audio from Arizona GOP chair

Kari Lake responds to leaked audio from Arizona GOP chair exclusively on the Mike Broomhead Show. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit resigns following leaked Kari Lake audio