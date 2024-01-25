Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ country venue coming to Desert Ridge in Phoenix

Jan 25, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 7:02 am

Legs of people country dancing wearing boots and jeans...

Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ opens Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. (Foley Ranch Photo)

(Foley Ranch Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– This Friday, Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ will officially open at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix.

The country venue will feature music, line dancing, nightlife, and barbecue from its celebrity chef, Brian Duffy.

Duffy is known for his recurring appearances on multiple TV shows such as “Beat Bobby Flay” and “The Today Show” and has joined with the Foley team to create a menu for the venue.

The venue has undergone a full renovation within the 8,000-square-foot space that will include indoor-outdoor spaces, a custom beer cap bottle designed bar, VIP booths, a smokehouse inside the restaurant, stage for live music and more.

The new location is brought to the marketplace by the concept that also created Scramble and Half Moon Sports Grill.

The venue will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., as well as Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and again on Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

“We are so delighted to officially bring this new concept to the north Phoenix area,” Don Talbot, owner of Foley Ranch, said in a press release. “This concept has been in the works for upwards of 13 years and Clay Moizo and I are thrilled to have finally brought this to life.

“We are eager to bring Foley Ranch to the community and can’t wait to meet everyone in the neighborhood.”

