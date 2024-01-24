PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized over 600 pounds of illegal drugs last week in southern Arizona, officials announced.

DPS’ Monday announcement said a total of six suspects were arrested on felony drug-related charges. None of the suspects’ names have been released, however.

It took around an hour and three separate traffic stops for the troopers to seize all of the drugs. They found multiple types of illegal substances, such as:

– 459 pounds of methamphetamine

– 148 pounds of fentanyl pills

– 2.55 pounds of cocaine

The estimated street value of all the drugs seized is around $1.2 million, DPS said.

Although DPS didn’t specify which city or town in southern Arizona the traffic stop occurred, it said the suspects were en route to Phoenix.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.