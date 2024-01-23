Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley mother sentenced to 37 years in prison for neglected daughter’s 2013 death

Jan 23, 2024, 11:00 AM

Stock image of a prison cell showing a bed behind bars...

Denise Janelle Snow-Ingram was sentenced to 37 years in prison Jan. 19, 2024, for the 2013 death of her neglected 16-month-old daughter. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Valley mother was sentenced last week to 37 years in prison for the 2013 death of her neglected 16-month-old daughter, authorities said.

Denise Janelle Snow-Ingram was convicted by a Maricopa County jury in November of second-degree murder and child abuse.

Snow-Ingram was sentenced Friday to 20 years for the murder charge and 17 years for the abuse count. The sentences are to be served consecutively, according to the order of confinement filed in Maricopa County Superior Court.

She’s been in custody for 10 years, which will be applied to her murder sentence, leaving her with 27 years left to serve.

How did 16-month-old Miriam Ingram die in 2013?

Miriam Ingram weighed less than 9 pounds and was suffering from Rickets, a disease caused by a lack of Vitamin D, at the time of her death, according to prosecutors.

RELATED STORIES

According to media reports, the girl’s parents told police they never took her to a doctor because of their religious beliefs.

Snow-Ingram called 911 on July 10, 2013, to report that her child was unresponsive. The girl died after being taken to a hospital.

The girl’s father, Ernest Ingram, was sentenced to prison in 2022 for manslaughter and child abuse.

What was the case against Denise Snow-Ingram?

Prosecutors in the mother’s case argued that Snow-Ingram prevented Miriam from receiving a proper diet or medical care, causing the toddler to suffer from malnutrition and Rickets.

Rickets usually results from lack of exposure to sunlight and an inadequate diet.

“The defendant allowed her daughter to physically waste away because of her neglect and mistreatment. No child should be treated this way,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release Tuesday. “While this little girl is no longer with us, I hope she knows, and her siblings know, that there were people committed to fighting for justice for her.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Traffic backs up on Interstate 10 in Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $95M federal grant to bolster $1B Interstate 10 expansion project

Arizona received a $95 million federal grant to cover part of a $1 billion project to widen an Interstate 10 bottleneck south of metro Phoenix.

1 hour ago

Rain and fog in metro Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Here’s the latest on weather system that’s dumping rain across metro Phoenix

Valley commuters dealt with wet roads Tuesday morning as rain fell in the area for a third consecutive day.

2 hours ago

Going uphill a snowy mountain....

KTAR.com

Skier dies after striking tree at Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff

A skier died Monday after crashing into a tree on one of Arizona Snowbowl's most difficult terrain paths in Flagstaff.

3 hours ago

woman dead after west Phoenix collision...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix roadway

Twenty-three-year-old Summer Olheiser was killed Monday morning after a hit-and-run in Phoenix. Police are searching for any answers in her death.

5 hours ago

(Balin Overstolz McNair Photo)...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Phoenix Sky Harbor ups international ties with new nonstop route to Europe

Sky Harbor International Airport will offer nonstop flights between Phoenix and Paris, France, starting in May.

6 hours ago

Auto thefts in Arizona dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona auto thefts dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say

A Monday announcement from the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions said auto thefts in Arizona fell by 6.6% in 2023.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Valley mother sentenced to 37 years in prison for neglected daughter’s 2013 death