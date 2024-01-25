Annual Unity Walk at Tempe Beach Park returns Saturday

PHOENIX– Tempe will again host several neighboring communities for the annual Regional Unity Walk on Saturday.

The free event invites everyone from all over the Valley to participate in the one-mile candlelight walk that will start at Tempe Town Lake at 6 p.m.

A festival prior to the walk will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Tempe Beach Park. Attendees can enjoy food, music and entertainment as well as receive a free T-shirt while supplies lasts.

The event, which happens January every year, is meant to promote mutual respect and understanding throughout the East Valley.

Families, community organizations, scout groups, school clubs, church groups and other organizations are welcome to attend.

For more information or questions email diversity@tempe.gov or call 480-350-8979.

