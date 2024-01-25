Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Annual Unity Walk at Tempe Beach Park returns Saturday

Jan 25, 2024, 6:25 AM | Updated: 6:26 am

The unity walk will go down Jan. 27, 2024 at Tempe Beach Park. (City of Tempe Photo)...

The unity walk will go down Jan. 27, 2024 at Tempe Beach Park. (City of Tempe Photo)

(City of Tempe Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– Tempe will again host several neighboring communities for the annual Regional Unity Walk on Saturday.

The free event invites everyone from all over the Valley to participate in the one-mile candlelight walk that will start at Tempe Town Lake at 6 p.m.

A festival prior to the walk will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Tempe Beach Park. Attendees can enjoy food, music and entertainment as well as receive a free T-shirt while supplies lasts.

RELATED STORIES

The event, which happens January every year, is meant to promote mutual respect and understanding throughout the East Valley.

Families, community organizations, scout groups, school clubs, church groups and other organizations are welcome to attend.

For more information or questions email diversity@tempe.gov or call 480-350-8979.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Death of Preston Lord: Queen Creek leaders share updates...

Serena O'Sullivan

Queen Creek leaders comment on Preston Lord investigation, teen violence in the East Valley

Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley and QCPD Chief of Police Randy Brice joined KTAR News Wednesday to speak about the death of Preston Lord.

2 hours ago

Sinema walking out of door....

Tom Kuebel

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema unveils details of comprehensive border bill

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema stated on the Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday that the details of the border legislation she has been negotiating could be released as early as this week.

2 hours ago

This Friday, Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ will officially be open, located at Desert Ridge Marketplace. ...

Arin Ducharme

Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ country venue coming to Desert Ridge in Phoenix

This Friday, Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ will officially open at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Tumerico in Tucson was ranked as the No. 1 place to eat in the nation by Yelp. They were tops among...

Tom Kuebel

7 Arizona-based restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 placed to eat list, 3 in Phoenix metro

Seven restaurants in Arizona made the Yelp Top 100 places to eat list, including the No. 1 overall restaurant called Tumerico in Tucson.

2 hours ago

Although police made the arrests while investigating two teen violence cases, the two people arrest...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert PD arrests 2 adults for drug charges while investigating teen violence cases from 2022

Gilbert PD arrested Travis Renner, 50, and Kiara Holsapple, 20, for drug charges while investigating teen violence cases from 2022.

8 hours ago

Ruben Lupe Garza, left, is accused of shooting a Symba, right, a two-year-old German Shepard. (Mari...

Serena O'Sullivan

Convicted Phoenix murderer indicted for animal cruelty and possessing firearm

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell discussed two suspected animal abusers, Ruben Garza and Lester Richmond, on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Annual Unity Walk at Tempe Beach Park returns Saturday