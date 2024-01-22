Close
Weekend showers in Phoenix expected to continue into the week

Jan 21, 2024, 5:00 PM

Phoenix received first wave of rain on Sunday. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera...

Phoenix received first wave of rain on Sunday. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Valley received a little more rain than was anticipated over the weekend, and the early part of the week could be even wetter.

Initial forecasts for the weather pattern coming from the west indicated Phoenix could receive up to 0.2 inches on Sunday, but according to the National Weather Service, even more came.

Some areas in and around Phoenix received as much as 0.5 inches. Parts of the state saw as much as a full inch up in areas such as Payson and Sedona.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re looking at potentially two rounds of rain as we head into the latter portions of this weekend and early into next week,” Ryan Worley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

Sunday received the first big wave with more showers than sun, continuing into the night.

How much rain could Phoenix continue to see going into Monday?

The NWS said most of the coming rain will start midday Monday and continue into Tuesday.

Phoenix and surrounding areas could reach up to a full inch while areas to the southeast — including Casa Grande and into Tucson — could reach 1.5 inches.

The precipitation stems from what the NWS is calling “a series of weather disturbances interacting with abundant humidity aloft.” Those high clouds helped to bring the temperatures back down into the low 50s.

By the end of the system, Arizona could be back on track for its average pace to start the year. On average, the state gets 0.54 inches in the first 18 days, but 2024’s first 18 days saw just 0.03 inches.

