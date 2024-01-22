Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe City Council approves partnership with SRP to increase renewable energy use

Jan 21, 2024, 6:30 PM

A 300-megawatt solar field planned for construction in Flagstaff will help provide electricity to city buildings in Tempe. (Photo/Wilson Ring)

(Photo/Wilson Ring)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Tempe City Council approved a partnership with SRP to supply 20% of the electricity for city facilities via a 300-megawatt solar field planned for construction in Flagstaff.

The vote on Friday moves Tempe one step closer to its desired goal of using 100% renewable energy for city operations by 2035.

“By entering into the agreement with SRP, city operations powered by renewable energy will increase from 35% to 52% by 2026,” Mayor Corey Woods said in a release. “Tempe really has been making strides as a leader to address sustainability in our community.”

RELATED STORIES

In November, the Tempe City Council approved a resolution to commit future city facility construction projects to adhere to the International Green Construction Code.

The IgCC helps to mitigate green house gas emissions and ensures buildings will be constructed to adapt to the Sonoran Desert climate.

“By becoming carbon-neutral, we aim to improve community health outcomes, save money and create jobs while setting a precedent for Tempe residents, businesses and other cities to prioritize investing in energy efficiency,” Tempe Sustainability and Resilience Director Eric Iweersen said.

The city encourages community members to use simple steps like planting native plants and trees for shade, covering windows with drapes and sealing leaky pipes to reduce energy use at their homes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gene White was last seen in Chandler traveling toward a Home Depot. (DPS photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Chandler man with health risks

The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a Chandler man with early signs of age-related memory issues.

1 hour ago

(KTAR collage)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 19-21

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend, ranging from real estate to weather.

3 hours ago

(Gilbert Police Department File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police shooting leaves 1 dead on Sunday in Gilbert

An officer shot and killed an armed man with a ballistic vest on Sunday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

3 hours ago

Joseph Gomez Silvas was reported missing by Gilbert PD on Sunday. (@GilbertPolice/X photo)...

KTAR.com

35-year-old Gilbert man with health problems reported missing

A Gilbert man with mobility and cognitive issues was reported missing, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

4 hours ago

Southbound lanes of the SR-51 are closed near Cactus Road due to a crash. (ADOT cams)...

KTAR.com

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 near Cactus Road reopen in Phoenix after closure due to crash

State Route 51 was closed for southbound traffic near Cactus Road in Phoenix from about 5:30 to 6:30 on Sunday.

4 hours ago

Phoenix received first wave of rain on Sunday. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera...

KTAR.com

Weekend showers in Phoenix expected to continue into the week

The Valley received a little more rain than was anticipated over the weekend, and the early part of the week could be even wetter.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Tempe City Council approves partnership with SRP to increase renewable energy use