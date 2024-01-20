Macayo’s Mexican Food opens 13th Valley location in Queen Creek

PHOENIX — Macayo’s Mexican Food has opened its 13th location in the Valley.

The new restaurant, which is located at 22460 E. Ocotillo Rd. in Queen Creek, features a dog-friendly patio and an indoor/outdoor bar with garage-style doors.

Macayo’s Mexican Food has been part of the Valley’s restaurant scene since opening its first location in 1946.

“In our strategic plan to grow the brand, we are very cognizant about bringing Macayo’s to new and growing communities throughout the greater metro area,” Nava Singam, owner and CEO of Kind Hospitality, the restaurant group that operates Macayo’s Mexican Food, said in a press release.

“We are very thankful to the City of Queen Creek for the warm welcome and being very supportive throughout construction. We look forward to becoming a part of the Queen Creek community and providing them with our handcrafted Mexican food and memorable dining experiences for many years to come.”

The new location’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. -9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

More information can be found online.

