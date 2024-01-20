Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Macayo’s Mexican Food opens 13th Valley location in Queen Creek

Jan 20, 2024, 2:00 PM

Macayo's Mexican Food in Queen Creek...

Macayo's Mexican Food in Queen Creek. (Photo provided by Knife & Fork Media Group.)

(Photo provided by Knife & Fork Media Group.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Macayo’s Mexican Food has opened its 13th location in the Valley.

The new restaurant, which is located at 22460 E. Ocotillo Rd. in Queen Creek, features a dog-friendly patio and an indoor/outdoor bar with garage-style doors.

Macayo’s Mexican Food has been part of the Valley’s restaurant scene since opening its first location in 1946.

RELATED STORIES

“In our strategic plan to grow the brand, we are very cognizant about bringing Macayo’s to new and growing communities throughout the greater metro area,” Nava Singam, owner and CEO of Kind Hospitality, the restaurant group that operates Macayo’s Mexican Food, said in a press release.

“We are very thankful to the City of Queen Creek for the warm welcome and being very supportive throughout construction. We look forward to becoming a part of the Queen Creek community and providing them with our handcrafted Mexican food and memorable dining experiences for many years to come.”

The new location’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.  -9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

More information can be found online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser ....

KTAR.com

2 women, 1 man in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Two women and one man were hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle collision in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

caution tape is used at an intersection during a police investigation...

KTAR.com

Bicyclist collides with pickup truck at Phoenix intersection

A female bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after she collided with a pickup truck near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix on Friday night.

4 hours ago

Beverly Rooker....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old woman with medical condition

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Saturday morning for a missing Phoenix woman with a medical condition.

6 hours ago

Yellow crime scene tape in front of blue and red lights...

KTAR.com

Man seriously injured in shooting near Phoenix mall

Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the Christown Spectrum mall in Phoenix on Friday night that has left a man hospitalized with serious injuries. 

7 hours ago

Steve Aoki will perform at DraftKings Sportsbook during hte week of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. (Phot...

Arin Ducharme

DraftKings reveals list of events at sportsbook during week of WM Phoenix Open

Expect an elevated golf experience at the recently opened DraftKings Sportsbook during the week of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

8 hours ago

Water facility pipes....

KTAR.com

Peoria secures $13.5M loan for water facility set to enhance city’s resilience by 2026

A $13.5 million loan was recently approved for a new water facility in Peoria scheduled to be completed in 2026, officials announced.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Macayo’s Mexican Food opens 13th Valley location in Queen Creek