Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Carvana won’t take occupancy of new Tempe office campus under construction

Jan 22, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Tempe Vale office campus, located at Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive, is now being marketed...

The Tempe Vale office campus, located at Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive, is now being marketed to new tenants. Originally planned for Carvana, the used car retailer is not going to take occupancy of the space. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Two new office buildings under construction in Tempe, one planned for Carvana Co., will not be occupied by the used car retailer after all.

Instead, those two buildings at 1295 and 1325 W. Rio Salado Pkwy — along with a nearly 50,000-square-foot existing building once occupied by Carvana (NYSE: CYNA) — are now being marketed to new tenants under the campus name “Tempe Vale.” The campus is being developed by Verde Investments, which is owned by Valley businessman Ernest Garcia II, the biggest shareholder of Carvana Co. and the wealthiest person in the state. Verde is also looking to redevelop the Fiesta Mall in Mesa, where it has plans for a large mixed-use development.

Newmark Group’s Tom Adelson and Erin McClure are the listing brokers for Tempe Vale and have been marketing the campus for Verde since the fall, Adelson said. The two are also marketing the 292,000 square feet Carvana is looking to sublease at the Marina Heights campus in Tempe, at 500 E. Rio Salado Parkway. Carvana maintains its headquarters at the Marina Heights campus.

A Carvana spokesperson didn’t address questions about the company’s decision-making timeline or any potential financial repercussions for not going through with the occupancy.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

Valley fever endemic among respiratory illnesses plaguing Arizona

Coming into the back half of flu season, respiratory illnesses such as Valley fever, Covid-19 and influenza are as prevalent as ever.

10 minutes ago

Gene White was last seen in Chandler traveling toward a Home Depot. (DPS photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Chandler man with health risks

The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a Chandler man with early signs of age-related memory issues.

7 hours ago

(KTAR collage)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 19-21

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend, ranging from real estate to weather.

8 hours ago

(Gilbert Police Department File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police shooting leaves 1 dead on Sunday in Gilbert

An officer shot and killed an armed man with a ballistic vest on Sunday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

9 hours ago

Joseph Gomez Silvas was reported missing by Gilbert PD on Sunday. (@GilbertPolice/X photo)...

KTAR.com

35-year-old Gilbert man with health problems reported missing

A Gilbert man with mobility and cognitive issues was reported missing, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

9 hours ago

A 300-megawatt solar field planned for construction in Flagstaff will help provide electricity to c...

Tom Kuebel

Tempe City Council approves partnership with SRP to increase renewable energy use

The Tempe City Council voted to approve a partnership with SRP that will increase its renewable energy usage from 35% to 52% by 2026.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Carvana won’t take occupancy of new Tempe office campus under construction