Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

TSMC could delay production start date for second Arizona chip factory

Jan 19, 2024, 1:00 PM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is building its massive chip factories in north Phoenix. (TS...

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is building its massive chip factories in north Phoenix. (TSMC Photo)

(TSMC Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AMY EDELEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is reassessing the production start date and the type of chip products it will manufacture at its second Arizona fab now under construction in north Phoenix.

On a Jan. 18 earnings call after the Taiwan-based computer chip juggernaut released its fourth-quarter financial report, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said the company might shift the second fab’s opening date to 2027 or 2028, depending upon customer demand and U.S. government incentives. TSMC had previously announced plans to begin production at the second fab in 2026.

TSMC remains on track to begin operations at its first Arizona fab — that will supply chips to Apple — in the first half of 2025, where it will produce 4-nanometer chips.

“We are well on track for volume production of N4, or 4-nanometer process technology, in first half of 2025,” Liu said, “and are confident that, once we begin operations, we will be able to deliver the same level of manufacturing quality and reliability in Arizona as from our fabs in Taiwan.”

In addition, Liu said the type of technology that will be produced at TSMC’s second fab in Arizona is under discussion. The company previously said it would produce 3-nanometer chips at the fab.

“… Nothing is definitive, but we are trying to optimize the value for the overseas fab for TSMC,” Liu said, referring to the second Arizona factory.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A residence was fully engulfed in flames with a male subject in the carport west of Kingman. (MCSO ...

KTAR.com

Man dies after property engulfed in flames in northwest Arizona

Detectives are investigating a residential fire that turned deadly west of Kingman, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

1 hour ago

Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs (R) looks on as Kris ...

Kevin Stone

AG Kris Mayes explains why Arizona Commerce Authority CEO forums violate state constitution

Arizona AG Kris Mayes said there is no evidence of businesses moving to the state because the Arizona Commerce Authority lavished gifts upon their CEOs.

2 hours ago

Stock image of gray clouds that look like they could drop rain...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix weather expected to shift from pleasant to rainy, cool over weekend

After a pleasant start to the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain and cooler temperatures into metro Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Mugshot of drive-by shooting suspect Aly Faysaly in a split panel photo with a Phoenix police suv...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after man injured in drive-by shooting in west Phoenix

A suspect is in custody after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Police vehicle at scene of shooting at Tanger Outlets mall in Glendale, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Teen sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for 2022 shootout at Tanger Outlets in Glendale

A teenager was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison for his role in a 2022 shootout at a West Valley mall that wounded multiple people.

6 hours ago

Blurry file photo of an ambulance with lights on...

KTAR.com

2 people killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in south Chandler

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in south Chandler on Thursday night.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

TSMC could delay production start date for second Arizona chip factory