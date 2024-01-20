PHOENIX– Expect an elevated golf experience at the recently opened DraftKings Sportsbook during the week of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

DraftKings, PGA TOUR and WM Phoenix Open officials revealed the full schedule for more than a week of events for the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale. A highlight of the events is the 19th Hole experience from Feb. 7-10.

Here is the schedule of events and availability for the DraftKings Sportsbook during WM Phoenix Open week

On Feb. 3, the restaurant and patio will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with sportsbook betting from 11 a.m. to midnight. The Concert in the Coliseum post party at DraftKings 19th Hole will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will feature DJs Jonathan Phillips and Nik Beedle.

The next day, sportsbook betting hours will be extended, available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those hours will also be in effect Monday and Tuesday of that week. For Feb. 5-6, the restaurant and patio are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.,. On Feb. 6, the patio closes at 3:30 p.m. for a private event, but the sportsbook stays open.

Starting Wednesday of that week, tickets will be required to enter the sportsbook. Restaurant and sportsbook hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday will also see the Coors Light Birds Nest pre-party at the 19th Hole from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Entertainment for that night includes D-JR, DJ Knick Knack and JAYCEEOH.

Pre-parties will continue through Saturday at the same times. Thursday’s main act is Steve Aoki, while the following two days will again see D-JR, DJ Knick Knack and JAYCEEOH perform.

Sunday’s events will be adjusted, partially due to the Super Bowl. A watch party at the restaurant will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are required.

The sportsbook will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the the 19th Hole party will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How much are tickets at DraftKings Sportsbook during WM Phoenix Open week?

There will be two ticket options for fans. Access to the 19th Hole starts at $300 on Wednesday and Thursday before jumping to $350 on Friday and Saturday. Ticket purchases include complimentary food, an open bar and admission to other events at the sportsbook.

VIP tickets run $400 on Wednesday and Thursday before rising to $450 on Friday and Saturday. Both ticket packages allow access to the WM Phoenix Open.

Tickets can be purchased online.

During tournament week, the usual parking lot for the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale will be closed. Guests are advised to use rideshares or park in free designated areas at the WM Phoenix Open, with shuttle service to the main tournament entrance near the DraftKings Sportsbook.

