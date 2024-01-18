PHOENIX — A suspect allegedly bit a police officer who was responding to a robbery call Wednesday night in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the area of Dunlap and Central avenues around 7:30 p.m. after a caller said he was robbed by an armed man, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a man, later identified as 41-year-old Christopher Leos, who matched the suspect’s description. Leos allegedly fled when officers tried to make contact with him.

Police said Leos resisted arrest when an officer caught up to him, biting the officer’s arm and trying to grab his gun.

The officer eventually gained control of Leos and took him into custody.

The officer was treated at a hospital for the bite and an additional arm injury. He was released and is recovering at home, police said Thursday.

“The original victim of the robbery that generated this call for service did not remain on scene and was not contacted,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

Leos was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault on a police officer. He also had outstanding warrants, police said.

Bond was set at $1,250. The investigation is ongoing.

This an updated version of a story originally published Jan. 17, 2024.

