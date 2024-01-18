Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa Police Chief asks public for help in teen violence investigations

Jan 18, 2024, 4:15 AM

Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost tells city teen violence not tolerated...

A notorious gang called the "Gilbert Goons" is known for posting videos of group attacks on social media. Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said he won't stand for teen violence. (Pexels Photo/Mesa Police Department Photo)

(Pexels Photo/Mesa Police Department Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said his city won’t stand for teen violence in a Wednesday interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show.

Cost told the public about the arrest of an unnamed 17-year-old in a video released Saturday. He also addressed the overall surge of teen violence in the East Valley, which may be related to a gang known as the “Gilbert Goons.” They’re famous for brutal blitz-style assaults in Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek and surrounding areas.

“The idea was to make sure to message our community, who had a lot of questions about what was going on,” Cost said.

He wanted to be transparent about how the Mesa Police Department addresses violent crimes in the city. “It’s far beyond just the Gilbert Goons. Teen violence, and violence in general for our young people, extends throughout the whole city,” he added.

Cost said his department will investigate every violent case as much as it possibly can.

What’s the latest update in the East Valley teen violence cases?

Mesa police announced an update in their teen violent investigations on Wednesday. The department said Christopher Fantastic, an 18-year-old previously arrested in connection to a Gilbert assault, is also facing charges in Mesa for another attack.

“He chose not to speak with us, so we did not get an interview with him,” Cost said. Thus, Mesa PD doesn’t currently suspect Fantastic of being part of the Gilbert Goons, he added.

Cost also didn’t say definitively whether or not he thinks the Gilbert Goons could legally be defined as a street gang.

Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost calls for public’s help

However, help from the public is essential to bring justice to victims, Cost said.

“We need folks that are cooperative, we need people to call in and make the report,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Cost also wanted to reassure teens who feel terrified and demoralized in the wake of 16-year-old Preston Lord’s death at the hands of a violent gang of boys.

“Let them know: The things that you’re seeing, the things that you’re hearing, in social media all around you, the department’s here for you,” Cost said. “We’ve got your back.”

The Gilbert Goons upload videos of their group assaults on social media apps, which retraumatize their victims, one mental health advocate told Gaydos and Chad.

Police haven’t said if any of the teens who killed Lord are affiliated with the Gilbert Goons. However, Lord’s death triggered intense scrutiny of the Gilbert Police Department.

Gilbert leaders tight-lipped about teen violence

The first time Gilbert’s town council publicly addressed teen violence was in a Jan. 9 town council, when it voted to establish a teen violence subcommittee.

Community members who gave public comments accused Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson of being apathetic, making a joke out of teen violence and having no sense of urgency for finding solutions. One expressed dismay at the fact that Peterson didn’t attend any of the vigils or marches to honor Lord.

Peterson told the community her heart broke for Lord’s family but said the council didn’t want to intervene in the prosecution of any teen violence cases.

“We didn’t know about this topic,” Peterson said. “As Councilmembers, we are not privy to information, which we shouldn’t be. You should not want us to have that information.”

Arizona’s Family reporter Briana Whitney said she tried to talk to the town council after the meeting, but police barricaded the officials and Peterson said, “No comment.”

During the meeting, Peterson said teen violence investigations were solely the responsibility of the police.

Gilbert Chief of Police Michael Soelberg hasn’t released a video like Cost has, but his department posted a written statement earlier in January saying teen violence wouldn’t be tolerated. Gilbert PD also opened a webpage describing its teen violence investigations.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Buckeye Days will take place in the West Valley city between Jan. 26-28, 2024. (Buckeye Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Buckeye Days returning to West Valley city for final weekend in January

Gear up for an unforgettable final weekend of January in the West Valley as Buckeye Days returns to the city.

2 hours ago

Image shows couple watching the Barret-Jackson car show....

SuElen Rivera

Rev up the excitement: Your ultimate guide to the 2024 Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale

Buckle up as the highly anticipated 2024 Barrett-Jackson auto auction rolls into Scottsdale starting this weekend. 

4 hours ago

Sextortion against minors: A rising threat for Valley families to know...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sextortion crimes targeting Valley teens are spiking, FBI says

Teens in the Valley are vulnerable to online sextortion scams, which have spiked in the past few years, according to the FBI.

4 hours ago

Aerial view of the Estrella master-planned community in Goodyear, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

2 homebuilders buy 30-plus acres of finished lots in West Valley community

Two homebuilders recently purchased more than 30 acres of finished lots in the West Valley in separate deals totaling over $18 million.

5 hours ago

Mugshot of Christopher Leos, who was arrested on multiple counts, including aggravated assault on a...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer seriously injured during apprehension of robbery suspect

A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured after responding to a robbery on Wednesday evening, according to officials.

11 hours ago

Queen Creek Police Chief says justice for Preston Lord on the way...

Serena O'Sullivan

‘There will be arrests’ in Preston Lord’s murder investigation, Queen Creek police chief vows

Justice for Preston Lord is on the way, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said during a Wednesday town meeting.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Mesa Police Chief asks public for help in teen violence investigations