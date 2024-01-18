Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye Days returning to West Valley city for final weekend in January

Jan 18, 2024, 7:08 AM | Updated: 7:17 am

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

Buckeye Days will take place in the West Valley city between Jan. 26-28, 2024. (Buckeye Photo) Buckeye Days will take place in the West Valley city between Jan. 26-28, 2024. (Buckeye Photo) Buckeye Days will take place in the West Valley city between Jan. 26-28, 2024. (Buckeye Photo)

PHOENIX — Gear up for an unforgettable final weekend of January in the West Valley with Buckeye Days.

The three-day event will be held at the Buckeye Equestrian Center, near Miller and Hazen roads, from Friday through Sunday, Jan. 26-28.

The action-packed schedule begins on Friday with the Helzapoppin’ PRCA Rodeo. The rodeo festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with a Slack competition, offering spectators a preview of the skills displayed by the participating cowboys.

Exclusive to Friday is free admission and parking, providing everyone with a chance to experience the excitement of the rodeo without any cost.

RELATED STORIES

Saturday will bring even more excitement to downtown Buckeye with a Cattle Drive Parade along Monroe Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

Following the parade, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Buckeye Days event takes center stage, featuring Tom B. Stone’s Wild West Show, a Dr. Buck Production. Attendees have the opportunity to participate in various performances and contests, with the chance to win exciting prizes.

The weekend culminates with the Helzapoppin’ PRCA Rodeo returning on both Saturday and Sunday at the Buckeye Equestrian Center. The gates open at 1 p.m. on both days, with the rodeo starting at 3 p.m.

Saturday or Sunday rodeo tickets can be purchased online. General admission entry costs $20 online and $25 at the gate. The price is $15 for seniors and veterans. Children ages 10 and under are free.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Image shows couple watching the Barret-Jackson car show....

SuElen Rivera

Rev up the excitement: Your ultimate guide to the 2024 Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale

Buckle up as the highly anticipated 2024 Barrett-Jackson auto auction rolls into Scottsdale starting this weekend. 

3 hours ago

Sextortion against minors: A rising threat for Valley families to know...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sextortion crimes targeting Valley teens are spiking, FBI says

Teens in the Valley are vulnerable to online sextortion scams, which have spiked in the past few years, according to the FBI.

3 hours ago

Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost tells city teen violence not tolerated...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa Police Chief asks public for help in teen violence investigations

Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost told KTAR News 92.3 FM's Gaydos and Chad Show on Wednesday he won't tolerate teen violence in the city.

3 hours ago

Aerial view of the Estrella master-planned community in Goodyear, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

2 homebuilders buy 30-plus acres of finished lots in West Valley community

Two homebuilders recently purchased more than 30 acres of finished lots in the West Valley in separate deals totaling over $18 million.

3 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer seriously injured after responding to robbery

A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured after responding to a robbery on Wednesday evening, according to officials.

9 hours ago

Queen Creek Police Chief says justice for Preston Lord on the way...

Serena O'Sullivan

‘There will be arrests’ in Preston Lord’s murder investigation, Queen Creek police chief vows

Justice for Preston Lord is on the way, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said during a Wednesday town meeting.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Buckeye Days returning to West Valley city for final weekend in January