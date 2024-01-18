PHOENIX — Gear up for an unforgettable final weekend of January in the West Valley with Buckeye Days.

The three-day event will be held at the Buckeye Equestrian Center, near Miller and Hazen roads, from Friday through Sunday, Jan. 26-28.

The action-packed schedule begins on Friday with the Helzapoppin’ PRCA Rodeo. The rodeo festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with a Slack competition, offering spectators a preview of the skills displayed by the participating cowboys.

Exclusive to Friday is free admission and parking, providing everyone with a chance to experience the excitement of the rodeo without any cost.

Saturday will bring even more excitement to downtown Buckeye with a Cattle Drive Parade along Monroe Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

Following the parade, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Buckeye Days event takes center stage, featuring Tom B. Stone’s Wild West Show, a Dr. Buck Production. Attendees have the opportunity to participate in various performances and contests, with the chance to win exciting prizes.

The weekend culminates with the Helzapoppin’ PRCA Rodeo returning on both Saturday and Sunday at the Buckeye Equestrian Center. The gates open at 1 p.m. on both days, with the rodeo starting at 3 p.m.

Saturday or Sunday rodeo tickets can be purchased online. General admission entry costs $20 online and $25 at the gate. The price is $15 for seniors and veterans. Children ages 10 and under are free.

