PHOENIX — The eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon for about two hours due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway reopened at University Drive at around 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The freeway closed around 3:15 p.m.

The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.