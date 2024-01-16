Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 reopens in Mesa following crash

Jan 16, 2024, 3:34 PM | Updated: 5:03 pm

A crash shut down eastbound Loop 202 in Mesa on Jan. 16, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

A crash shut down eastbound Loop 202 in Mesa on Jan. 16, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon for about two hours due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway reopened at University Drive at around 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The freeway closed around 3:15 p.m.

The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Hobbs releases Prop 123 renewal plan to provide raises for Arizona teachers

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday released her plan to renew Prop 123, which would provide raises for Arizona teachers and other education funding past its 2025 expiration.

20 minutes ago

Inside a movie theater during the 2019 Chandler International Film Festival...

KTAR.com

Annual Chandler International Film Festival starts 10-day run on Friday

The Chandler International Film Festival returns to the East Valley for a 10-day run featuring over 125 movies starting Friday.

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Judd Williams, who was shot by police on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after allegedly pointing...

KTAR.com

Standoff in Peoria ends with arrest of man who allegedly pointed gun at police

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at police, drawing gunfire, was arrested Friday after a barricade situation in Peoria.

3 hours ago

A magnifying glass enlarges the word "cancer" on a newspaper...

Kevin Stone

Health experts warn Arizona residents about invisible threat of radon gas

Health experts are warning Arizona residents about the invisible threat of radon gas, a naturally occurring substance known to cause lung cancer.

5 hours ago

A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near a Phoenix freeway on Jan. 15, 202...

KTAR.com

Man dead, woman injured in shooting near Phoenix freeway

A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near a Phoenix freeway on Monday night, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Split image of the exterior of Crust Simply Italian restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, and an assor...

Kevin Stone

Crust Restaurant Group to open new Simply Italian in Mesa, add lounge in Scottsdale

The Valley's Crust Restaurant Group is planning to expand this year with new ventures in Mesa and Scottsdale.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Eastbound Loop 202 reopens in Mesa following crash