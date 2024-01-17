PHOENIX — Janet Jackson is set to come to Phoenix this summer for round two of her “Together Again” tour.

Jackson will perform at Footprint Center on July 30, the final stop of the second iteration of the tour, which saw 35 dates added on Tuesday.

Singer Nelly will join Jackson on the second leg, replacing rapper Ludacris.

When are Phoenix tickets for Janet Jackson’s tour on sale?

Presale for the date begins 10 a.m. Wednesday.

General tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

The date will be Jackson’s first in the Valley since June 7, 2023, when she performed at Talking Stick Amphitheatre during the first round of the “Together Again” tour.

How has Janet Jackson’s career unfolded?

The five-time Grammy Awards winner’s career has spanned more than five decades.

Jackson is best known for hits such as “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “When I Think of You,” “Control,” “Rhythm Nation,” “Escapade,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” and “All For You.”

She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

