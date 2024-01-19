PHOENIX — Parisian sister brands Maje and Sandro are set to open boutique stores at Scottsdale Fashion Square next month.

The stores operated by SMCP, which also oversees Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, will open on Feb. 23.

“We are thrilled to be opening Sandro and Maje right in the heart of Scottsdale,” Laura Yetman, VP of retail and business development for SMCP North America, said in a press release.

“We have had our eye on Scottsdale Fashion Square for quite some time and finally found the perfect spaces to introduce Parisian chic to the southwest.”

Everything we know about the Maje and Sandro opening

The 1,850-square-foot Maje boutique will showcase women’s ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories.

Featuring custom brass and wood floors, walls adorned with plaster finishes, and carefully designed lighting throughout, the store presents a unique aesthetic.

Established in 1998, the international brand has become synonymous with accessible luxury, offering bold, urban and modern women’s fashion for all occasions.

Sandro’s boutique spans 1,600 square feet and will showcase men and women’s ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories.

Highlighting sustainable wood perimeter shelving, oversized graphic light boxes and bespoke lighting, the space embodies a modern and eco-friendly design.

Founded in 1984, the line offers modern, sophisticated and refined clothing.

